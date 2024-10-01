Over the years and behind the scenes, nefarious elites repeatedly demonstrated their desire to obtain power at all costs. This has played out in a number of ways that include the control of food production, implementation of tyrannical COVID mandates, and underhanded left-wing efforts to block school choice.

At the end of the day, it’s a lot easier to micromanage people’s lives when they’re conditioned to stop making decisions for themselves. As time goes on, the deep state has discovered the most effective way to gain complete power over others is through their children. This directly impacts parents and imposes social conditioning upon the youth.

A generation of young people that have been indoctrinated to reject self thought and defer to the deep state is incredibly malleable. They’re also less likely to ask questions or fight back against concerted efforts to steal their freedoms.

In real time, as children are targeted by the powers that be, first up on the agenda is getting them to eat bugs.

This is More Insidious Than Most People Realize

Fairly recently, the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) put out a piece calling for insects to be given “the role they deserve” in our global food system. In other words, the WEF wants you to believe insects are necessary to nourish upcoming populations and ensure that everyone has access to proteins.

The effort to normalize such propaganda is very strong indeed. According to this globalist organization, insects should be treated as an alternate form of protein. Interestingly enough, this goes hand-in-hand with work from Bill Gates to discourage meat consumption from animals. Like the WEF, Gates is pushing for people to consider different proteins, such as “plant based” meats.

In the aforementioned WEF report, the organization goes on to promote insect eating as more digestible, healthier, and advantageous as a natural fertilizer via human waste. These people will ultimately say or do anything to get everyone on board with eating bugs while pretending it’s just as healthy as regular meats.

This goes beyond just talk and lengthy thinkpieces, too. Right now, schools have already begun introducing bugs as edible meals for children.

This Should Disgust Every Single American

Across the pond in Great Britain, multiple Welsh elementary schools are presenting insects as “alternate forms of protein” for kids to consume. This is a prime example of the elites targeting children while they’re still young, malleable, and made to believe there’s nothing abnormal about eating bugs.

Of course, these schools have an explanation for it all. According to them, the VeXo food source, made of plant-based protein sources and insects, is more “eco-friendly.” Not only will kids be consuming bugs on a regular basis, but they’ll also be attending new workshops that promote “alternate forms of protein.”

If this can happen in the United Kingdom, it can happen here in America as well. Already, left-wing elites have been calling for drastic measures to be taken in the name of environmental protection. Some are already stating that eating insects makes traditional farming less strenuous.

Others want Americans to believe bug consumption will lessen burdens on the overall supply chain. Don’t fall for the lies. None of this has anything to do with environmental sustainability, but it has everything to do with control and silencing anyone who dares to ask questions.

Be Mindful of the Messages They’re Feeding Your Kids

Nationwide, Democrats managed to taint our nation’s education system with critical race theory, DEI, and other leftist agendas. These cases of indoctrination are likewise occurring as liberal elites work to keep parents out of their kids’ education and force them to attend failing public schools.

This is happening with the express agenda of children being weaponized as tools of power. After all, we remember the smear campaigns against parents that took place years ago. Mothers and fathers who rightfully pushed back on radical left-wing initiatives in the education system were branded as “domestic terrorists.”

At the rate things are going, it won’t be long before many schools in the United States begin pushing students to eat bugs. They’ll mirror what’s happening in Britain, rolling out not just “alternative protein sources,” but also “workshops” that are meant to silence any concerns or natural aversions to insect consumption.

As schools spiral out of control, more parents are turning to alternate, more reliable methods of education. Many started homeschooling their children to make sure they learn what’s necessary, without being used as unwitting pawns in Democrats’ political games. Others are sending their kids to private schools where they’ll have a chance at a real education that sets them up for success as adults.

Given the WEF’s concerted effort to normalize bug eating, it’s more imperative than ever to save the children. If these elites are able to make even a decent percentage of the world embrace insects as their meal sources, there’s no telling what will happen next.