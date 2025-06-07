There’s a reason good teachers tell students not to use Wikipedia. It’s a tool of the Left.

Leftists infiltrated universities–and then every other institution–under the guise of academic freedom. Leftist professors used to toe the line and didn’t do anything too radical until they were granted tenure. Then the mask came off.

Nowadays, they don't bother with the mask at all. Many tenured professors care little about education. They’re on Ph.D. ego trips and into indoctrination.

The great majority of college professors and administrators are Leftists. This means students are exposed to a steady spoon feeding of Leftist ideology–sometimes subtle, sometimes not–during the years they spend in college.

Administrators—surprise, surprise—are the most left-leaning group on college campuses. Leftists outnumber conservative administrators 12-to-1.

A mere 6% of these administrators say they are at least to some degree conservative. Seventy-one percent say they are liberal or very liberal—and they’re not talking about old-school liberals, these liberals are Progressives.

Here’s the kicker: 86% of the administrators think that their colleges and universities should be impacting students’ values as much as their intellectual development.

So, why are most professors politically to the Left?

National Association of Scholars President Peter Wood has the answer:

“The professoriate acquired a reputation as a liberal occupation and liberals today, acting on the basis of this reputation and seeking careers that accord with their political identities, are more likely than conservatives to aspire to become academics.”

Conservatives don’t bother becoming academics because it’s unlikely they’d get hired if they did.

Here’s another kicker: colleges and universities aren’t the only Leftists trying to indoctrinate people.

Wikipedia Is Biased And Corrupt

In 2021, Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger warned that the website can’t be trusted.

Sanger insisted Wikipedia had become “propaganda” for the left-leaning “establishment.”

Sanger told UnHerd that he started the “encyclopedia of opinion” in 2001 purely on the basis it would offer true neutrality and “multiple points of view” on “hot button issues.”

At the time of the interview, Wikipedia was “the world’s fifth-largest website, pulling in an estimated 6.1 billion followers per month.”

The website claimed that it is the “most read reference work in history,” with as many as 56 million editions.

Sanger said that now conservatives are “sternly warned if not kicked out” if they try to add a different take on establishment views.

“You can’t cite Fox News on socio-political issues. It’s just banned now,” Sanger said.

“It means that if a controversy does not appear in the mainstream centre-left media, then it’s not going to appear on Wikipedia,” he claimed.

“If only one version of the facts is allowed, then that gives a huge incentive to wealthy and powerful people to seize control of things like Wikipedia in order to shore up their power,” Sanger said.

Put another way, Wikipedia is a Leftist propaganda machine.

The Trump Administration Isn’t Having It

Ed Martin, who until recently was the interim U.S. attorney in Washington, sent a letter to the Wikimedia Foundation–Wikipedia’s parent group–claiming that it “is engaging in a series of activities that could violate its obligations” under 501(c)(3), a section of the IRS code for charities.”

The letter accused Wikipedia of “allowing foreign actors to manipulate information and spread propaganda to the American public.”

Martin claimed the Wikimedia Foundation is directed by a board “that is composed primarily of foreign nationals” who are “subverting the interests of American taxpayers.”

The thing about Leftists–whether in universities, nonprofits, or other countries–is that they stick together.

If Martin is right, foreign nationals are trying to influence Americans by feeding them the same propaganda they get in colleges and universities.

Jews Fight Back are fighting back in a post on X.

“BOOM. WIKIPEDIA JUST GOT SLAPPED WITH A FEDERAL WAKE-UP CALL,” the post stated.

“The Department of Justice just dropped the hammer—the U.S. Attorney for D.C. is formally accusing the Wikimedia Foundation of violating its 501(c)(3) status by letting propagandists flood the platform with disinformation.”

Wikipedia is not neutral, and it’s not attempting to educate people by providing a handy online reference encyclopedia. It’s a propaganda operation.

“Translation?” the post continues. “Wikipedia isn’t just biased—it’s likely BREAKING FEDERAL LAW.”

“Wikipedia’s tax-exempt status is based on being neutral and educational. Instead, they’ve been running a weaponized disinformation machine, allowing bad actors to edit facts, erase truth, and rewrite history—all while pretending to be some innocent public good.”

The post ends with, “Accountability is coming.”

One can hope.

Too Little Too Late?

The Trump DOJ should be applauded for attempting to hold people accountable for their actions. But is the damage already done, and it’s too little, too late?

After all, universities have been pumping out woke college professors for decades, and Wikipedia and mainstream media have been brazenly dishing out Leftist propaganda right along with them.

Commonsense, however, doesn’t die easily. Trump won the popular vote and all of the swing states in the 2024 election–despite the years of Leftist indoctrination and propaganda.

The Trump administration–including the Departments of Justice and Education–only has four years to turn the tide against the Leftists. So far, so good. Will it be enough?

That will depend largely on which side prevails in the 2028 election. That means it’s up to you. Keep that in mind. Get involved.

Don’t let the Leftists grind you down.