America is finally pivoting back toward meritocracy. The shift is exemplified by the Department of Education’s termination of the DEI Council. The Equity Action Plan has been formally withdrawn.

In total, nearly $3 million of DEI training contracts have been cancelled.

Say Goodbye to DEI

The Department of Education’s staffers have been officially placed on leave. The entirety of DOE initiatives are now a thing of the past. Moreover, references to DEI in marketing material and other channels of communication directed toward the public are no longer permitted.

“The Biden administration forced illegal and immoral DEI programs throughout the federal government. Such efforts are a waste of taxpayer resources. That ends today.” - Trump

The DOE’s elimination of DEI aligns with President Trump’s push to cease all forms of discrimination including that against white people and men. DEI favored women and racial minorities at the expense of everyone else.

The cruel twist is that some white people and men were more qualified than the racial minorities and women hired in their place.

Trump is Spearheading a new Era

The president’s push to roll back all DEI initiatives is important for every industry though the education sector is especially meaningful.

The hope is that the agency will be reoriented toward substantive leaning prior to the point at which an irreparable fissure is created. Such division disunites schools, communities, and the nation at large.

Trump’s thwarting of all DEI programs was put into law through an overarching Executive Order. The Office of Personnel management plucked several hundred training materials, reports, and guidance documents referencing DEI.

Employees tasked with heading DEI-related initiatives are now on administrative leave. It appears those individuals will not have a job to return to. The actions are a stark contrast from the Biden and Obama regimes.

Lest we not forget it was President Obama who established the Diversity & Inclusion Council through Executive Order 13583.

Trump rescinded the Obama-era order, opting to issue his own order to halt wasteful government-run DEI programs. The Trump order also ends all forms of DEI preferences in hiring.

The action also eliminates Obama’s Diversity & Inclusion Council.

The Rollback of DEI Programs is Becoming Contagious

Trump’s re-election has spurred changes throughout government, the corporate sphere, and society at large. In response to the political pendulum swinging to the right, Facebook, Target, and Walmart halted or scaled back their diversity practices.

The corporate sphere’s intentional revoking of DEI policies and programs came without the use of government force. Businesses have taken a cue from the federal government, choosing to favor merit over immutable demographics.

Trump is Dismantling the Obama and Biden Era Policies

The president’s Executive Order promptly hollows the Biden administration’s push to interweave inclusion and diversity practices within the federal government. In total, nearly 2.5 million people will be affected.

Biden required that every federal government agency create a diversity plan including the issuance of annual progress reports. The Biden administration even went as far as developing a government-run electronic dashboard to gauge demographic alterations in promotions and hiring.

Trump’s administration will eliminate the dashboard and the CHIEF Diversity Officers Council that managed the DEI plan’s implementation.

The president’s Executive Order also removes equity plans created by federal agencies, eliminating offices and roles carved out for to push a radical woke agenda that favors racial minorities and women.

“As the saying goes, ‘a fish rots from the head,’ and for far too long, federal bureaucrats prioritized identity politics over student achievement. Sadly, state and local education agencies followed this example, hurting children from coast to coast in the process. This is an encouraging first step by DOE, and we look forward to more bold action in the future!” - Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education

Diversity goals and training pertaining to DEI in government are now a thing of the past. The shift is symbolic of a new era in American politics in which hard work, intellect, and credentials are prioritized over demographic characteristics.

Eliminating DEI Establishes Equal Starting Points

Most importantly, meritocracy will finally make a long-awaited return to the realm of education.

It is in education where career trajectories initially form. Fairness at this “launching pad” of life is fundamental to individual and collective success and morale.

Such fairness is important in the administration of education and education itself. The tone is set at the top, then moves downstream to the regional level.

Eliminating DEI in education is a step toward evening the metaphorical starting blocks to create a fair race for all.