It’s no secret this country is struggling when it comes to education. Far too many students are failing to read, write, and do math at the appropriate grade level. Meanwhile, classrooms are becoming more woke, further hurting education in the worst possible way.

At the rate things are going, there’s going to be a generation of young people who are deficient in critical thinking skills, academic achievements, and more. This is in part due to the bill of goods we’ve all been sold, particularly about the Department of Education.

On paper, this agency is tasked with making students more globally competitive by furthering the quality of their day to day learning. Of course, truly achieving this goal would require working with teachers accordingly.

Suffice it to say, the Department of Education isn’t doing this. Yet, special interest groups and certain politicians are still fighting tooth and nail to keep the federal government from eliminating this agency.

In actuality, however, the Department of Education isn’t doing anything for students or teachers. Therefore, it needs to go - and sooner rather than later.

Here’s What They’re Not Telling You About the Education Department

Abolishing this over bloated agency would not deal any blows to teachers. Contrary to what we’ve all been told, the Department of Education largely oversees matters like student loans and giving certain handouts to public schools.

For these reasons, special interest groups want to keep the department alive and well. Yet, the increase in spending from this agency isn’t correlating with improving the quality of education across America.

If anything, more spending from the federal government directly tracks with a decline in learning for young people. Clearly, the money getting dished out needs to be put to better use.

At the end of the day, the Department of Education stands as much more of a liability than an asset. The agency bears absolutely no responsibility for paying teachers, managing curricula, or anything along these lines.

It’s why all the fearmongering from special interest groups against abolishing this department just doesn’t hold water.

This Money Could Be Put to Better Use. Here's How…