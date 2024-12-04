The debate over critical race theory (CRT) in America’s classrooms has never been more heated. It is possible that debate will end for good with the elimination of the Department of Education.

It's not easy fighting against woke indoctrination when your job's on the line.

Trump might soon take aim at the department in his quest to eliminate wasteful spending.

CRT is Inherently Divisive and Nefarious

Search the web for “CRT” and you’ll find varying definitions. The best way to describe the theory is that it is a distorted approach to understanding the country’s history.

In short, CRT views the history of the United States through the lens of racism.

“History teachers cannot adequately teach about the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, and the civil rights movement. English teachers will have to avoid teaching almost any text by an African American author because many of them mention racism to various extents.” – Mike Stein, a Tennessee high school English teacher

CRT was developed half a century ago in retaliation against what leftists determined to be insufficient progress in race relations. The overarching theme of CRT is that racism in the United States is ingrained within institutions.

Such racism is referred to as institutional racism. Though institutional racism existed in the past, primarily in the form of mortgage redlining, that discrimination has since dwindled.

There is an argument to be made that institutional racism has ended or has even reversed. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) constitutes institutional racism and sexism against Caucasians and men.

The Public Financing of K-12 CRT Indoctrination

The Department of Education has spent millions of our tax dollars on CRT. We are paying leftist educators to brainwash our kids into hating the white race. The indoctrination begins as early as kindergarten and extends all the way to the senior year of high school.

When asked to justify the use of taxpayer dollars on CRT, the left insists CRT is not a component of public education. That is a bald-faced lie.

Two of the masterminds behind the CRT agenda, Jean Stefancic and Richard Delgado, admit CRT began in the legal realm. The CRT founders also admit the theory transitioned into education.

CRT Education is Overt and Highly Strategic

The problem is that CRT has become much more saturating and pervasive in education than law. The primary CRT-spreader is Gloria Ladsen Billings. Billings went to the extent of penning a book titled, Critical Race Theory in Education. The book explores the relatively recent and short history of CRT within education.

Billings is also the creator of the Culturally Relevant Pedagogy method designed to help kids develop critical consciousness. Critical consciousness is similar to the left’s conception of class consciousness.

Billings’ ideas were expanded upon by Michael E. Jennings and Marvin Lynn who penned The Handbook of Critical Rate Theory in Education.

CRT Shouldn’t Even Exist

The political left argues CRT is rooted in truth and should be taught as a component of school history programs. The political right insists CRT is nothing but race-shaming and even a form of reverse racism.

Today’s students should not be punished for the sins of their forefathers’ forefathers. As Elon Musk points out, slavery has been the norm for most of human history. War has also been the norm for the vast majority of history.

CRT is also problematic in that some of its proponents insist reverse racism against white people is justified. The logic in “reversing the hate” is that doing so rights the wrongs of the past.

What CRT extremists are overlooking is that there are plenty of poor white people. Moreover, those impoverished Caucasians have faced discrimination through exclusion from DEI programs.

If CRT isn’t stopped, the left will keep pushing until federal and state governments adopt policies that are race-based. Such policies would favor racial minorities over whites.

Ideally, government policies to address unfairness would consider familial economic standing instead of race and ethnicity.

Trump Should Upend or Terminate the DOE

The Department of Education should not be allowed to use tax dollars to fund the left’s radical CRT agenda. Ideally, Trump would eliminate the DOE altogether.

A much more likely outcome is an in-depth audit of the department. Such an audit will reveal the true extent of the department’s damage.

The decentralization of education down to the state level would decimate CRT, rendering it as nothing but an afterthought. Though some blue states might still incorporate elements of CRT in their educational curriculums, it would dissipate in due time.

Trump’s potential elimination of the Department of Education constitutes an attack on the “head” of the beast. The DOE is akin to the final boss in a video game.

If we destroy the head that is the DOE, we’ll kill the beast that is CRT.