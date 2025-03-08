For decades, education across the United States has been gradually going down the drain. Thanks to wokeness and anti-American ideologies being peddled into one lesson plan after the next, fewer young people are getting the skills they need to thrive as adults.

Government bureaucracy has a role to play in all of this, too. Leading the charge is the Department of Education, which has long stood in the way of states taking actionable measures to improve learning in schools.

Despite being around for decades, the Education Department continues to do more harm than good, which is why President Trump has vowed to implement some much needed guardrails.

Unfortunately, the considerable misdeeds of this department aren’t just limited to the learning of young people. Breaking news recently revealed that the Department of Education has played a direct role in promoting illegal immigration nationwide.

The Establishment Doesn’t Want You to Know This

Watchdog organization Project Veritas just blew the lid on the Department of Education’s behind the scenes conduct. To say it’s disturbing would be a massive understatement.

Based on the watchdog’s findings, this department has made use of an encrypted app to send money to migrants illegally entering America. This is done via encryption in order to keep the Trump administration from catching on and putting a stop to the madness.

In fact, these illicit payments only came to light, thanks to Travis Combs, a whistleblower employed by the Department of Education to oversee adult education and professional development programs.

Of course, the money being sent to illegal aliens comes from none other than American taxpayers. Put simply, the Department of Education is forcing we the people to unwittingly fund an unlawful invasion of our own country.

This cannot stand.

DOGE Investigations Will Uncover More Details