Over the past several years, homeschooling has seen notable upticks in support. There isn’t just an increase of parents choosing to give their own kids an education at home. Americans are also coming together to provide more information, support, and resources for homeschooling parents.

Much of this has to do with the utter failure of the public school system. Children are falling behind in reading, writing, and math. Meanwhile, their teachers are doing next to nothing to fix this.

Parents tried to make their concerns about this known. Yet educators laughed in parents’ faces and told them they had no place weighing in on school curricula.

As a result, everyday Americans have taken action and moved towards homeschooling to ensure their kids have the best chance at life.

This is a threat to not just the corrupt teachers unions, but also to the collective establishment. For this very reason, we’re now seeing the corrupt government try to sink its hooks in homeschooling.

All is Lost If We Fall For This

As quiet as it's kept, the academic elites don’t want children to get a real education from parents who love them. Instead, these officials are invested in kids being indoctrinated for 40 hours a week, conditioned into being thoughtless foot soldiers who obey without question.

Homeschooling, of course, poses a direct threat to this. It teaches kids how to think for themselves, rather than to just accept the status quo. It also empowers children to make their own decisions and not be easily manipulated.

Nothing is coincidental, however.

Just as homeschooling begins to make serious traction, some governments are proposing funding and various handouts for supposed school choice.

However, the caveat is that any parent who accepts these government “perks” has to formally register and meet certain “guidelines” for “appropriate” homeschooling.

It doesn’t take a genius to see where all of this is heading.

They’re Terrified of Parents Raising Strong, Capable Children

If homeschooling Americans take government money in exchange for having to complete formal registration and meet certain guidelines, it’ll backfire big time.

It won’t be long before the “guidelines” in question mandate parents to impose wokeness on their kids. Conditions for registrations and getting government revenue will also come with countless strings attached, many of which will prove counterproductive to homeschooling in the first place.

This is not a drill. This is not something that parents should even consider.

At the end of the day, homeschooling is the best chance Americans have to set their kids up for a good future. Establishment figures feigning support for homeschooling come on a trojan horse that every single parent needs to emphatically reject.

Remember…it wasn’t that long ago when these people were calling for homeschooling to be outlawed. Many of them oppose genuine school choice and want kids forced back into failing public schools.

All money isn’t good money. Moreover, money is never worth parents sacrificing their kids to the machine.

It’s Time to Spread the Word

Some Americans are not aware of just how desperate the establishment has become to maintain control over education. In fact, they may look at government offers for paying homeschoolers as a sign of genuine progress.

It’s why we have to make sure these parents understand everything that’s at stake. Americans who know how much this would dismantle homeschooling need to spread the word.

Homeschooling coaches who are devoted to helping parents transition from public schools need to ensure these parents have all the facts. Collectively, the homeschooling community has to reject the government’ blood money.

In the months and year ahead, we also have to ensure that any bills seeking to regulate or taint homeschooling ultimately get voted down. This means calling our representatives and informing them of why the stakes are so high.

These representatives should also understand that should they vote in support of anti-homeschooling bills - in any capacity, they’ll get booted from office during the next election cycle.

We Always Knew This Was Coming

It was just a matter of time before the establishment attempted to pump the breaks on homeschooling.

Right now, they’re attempting it in a manner that seems “nice” and actually rewarding to parents. When this doesn’t work, however, the establishment’s tactics will become more aggressive and hostile.

We all have to be prepared for the fight that lies ahead. Being armed with the right information, awareness, and determination to protect our kids is absolutely essential moving forward.

Thankfully, things look promising right now. On social media platforms like X, many people in the homeschooling community are rejecting money offers from the government. They’re also speaking out about the dangers that would come from parents having to register with the government in order to homeschool their kids.

In the months and years ahead, we have to keep speaking out and taking action at the grassroots level to save our children.