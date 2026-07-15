This is vindication for those that have been watching this system deteriorate for years. Today’s “education” simply acts as a tax funded tool for conformity and thus the only logical solution is complete separation of school and state.

Some recent contributors to Twitter (X) have outlined their plans clearly; i.e., remove the personnel from the institutions, allow them to go private, implement voucher programs, and let the free market decide what works and what doesn’t.

These plans are not looking for reform. They reject the idea that the government should collect taxes from its citizenry to fund the operation of schools. Instead, the alternative is creating deskooled paths where family members select without coercion.

Why would a system that proclaims to assist children need forced funding to continue?