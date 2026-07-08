Deskooled

Deskooled

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Tim
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And the show and outrage of those frothing over billionaires and a trillionaire have nothing to do with care and compassion for others. That is all show. It is pretense. The Left’s anger at wealth is envy. Their ostentatious exhortations inveighing against the rich are a means to compensate for their own inadequacies and to foment anger and division.

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