Here in the United States, higher education is not what it used to be. There was a time when young people attended colleges and universities to gain necessary skills in the workforce. Students were not just able to acquire lucrative jobs, but they also networked and made lifelong connections.

In 2024, that ship has long sailed. Americans who opt for higher education are not only being indoctrinated with woke ideology, but they’re also facing grave physical danger. This has become more than apparent amid the violent, anti-Israel protests that have happened across this nation’s colleges and universities.

Unfortunately, the many problems happening across academia stem from the top down. New developments have since revealed that the Biden administration is playing a direct role in subsidizing useless, ineffective degrees.

A Major Disservice to Higher Education

In colleges and universities across the nation, engineering, nursing, and computer science are among the most economically fruitful degrees. Though it just so happens that Biden’s White House has intentionally blocked repayment program subsidies for them.

Instead, the current administration is offering the aforementioned programs to holders of biology, music, fine arts, and other largely ineffective college degrees. These degrees are low in earnings and high in debt. Yet, Joe Biden believes that people who opt for these fields are more deserving of support than folks who choose computer science or engineering.

None of this should come as a shock. Over the past four years, the White House has repeatedly worked against the best interests of the United States. It’s intentionally denigrated and worked to alienate Americans who truly contribute to society at a grassroots level.

Many of the folks seeing degrees in music, fine arts, and biology are also very liberal. This, of course, is another factor driving the Biden administration’s support of these ineffective fields. By and large, the current regime has every interest in rewarding people who subscribe to far left ideology.

This not only does higher education a disservice, but it sends a message that fields like nursing, engineering, and computer science aren’t really valued by the powers that be.

This Will Only Hurt Colleges and Universities

Higher learning in this country has already been on a downward spiral and these latest antics from the Biden administration can only worsen matters. Over the years, more Americans have been choosing alternate paths that don’t involve going to college campuses. Some are choosing trades, apprenticeships, or simply entering into the workforce right after high school.

Given the White House’s chosen manner of subsidizing ineffective degrees over lucrative, worthwhile ones, even more young people may decide to opt out of higher education. After all, why should someone go thousands of dollars into debt to receive a productive degree when someone studying in a worthless field is getting perks from the government?

This doesn’t make any sense. Yet, it does fit into the left’s radical agenda to completely destroy this nation from the inside out.

Trump Can Fix This

Once President Trump takes office next month, he’ll be in the strongest possible position to reverse the horrendous impacts of the Biden administration’s approach to education. By executive order, Trump can undo the subsidizing of ineffective college degrees. This country needs to go back to rewarding excellence, rather than encouraging mediocrity.

Throughout the 2024 presidential election, Trump repeatedly laid out his plans for reforming education in this country. Since handily winning last month’s White House race, he’s also committed to sending education back to the states and rolling back the Biden administration’s horrendous policies.

It’s been a nightmare to see the Biden administration penalize young people who pursue productive, worthwhile degrees. However, this undue punishment will be coming to an end very soon.

Reforming Higher Education

Every few months, breaking new developments shine a light on the many problems that have infected colleges and universities in America. Whether it’s DEI, wokeness, or violent riots on campus, it’s clear that what’s happening can’t go on.

Student loan debt is another factor that’s been dissuading some young people from seeking higher education. More would-be students are asking themselves if they should sink thousands of dollars in the red only to potentially struggle with finding work after they’ve graduated.

In 2024, there are many such cases of young people spending years in university, only to later work entry level jobs because they can’t find employment in their chosen fields. Meanwhile, these folks are still obligated to pay back their student loans, along with any subsequent interest.

With President Trump heading back to the White House, there’s a very strong possibility of bringing back higher education from total collapse. However, colleges and universities have a long way to go in winning back the trust of Americans.

This goes beyond the Biden administration subsidizing ridiculous degrees. It also pertains to the quality of education on these college campuses and the overall safety of students who pay big money to attend.