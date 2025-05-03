Deskooled

Deskooled

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aida's avatar
Aida
2h

I don't thing the weight on failing schools are due to under funded schools as much as the responsibility parents have to take themselves bc as much resources schools have, parents are responsible to monitor and help those children at home and see the areas they need the help and do it, believing that is all school responsibility to teach and raise our kids will never work no matter how much resources public schools have. I know that by experience. Parents of Chinese or Indian children make sure their kids succeed bc it is the only way to , helping them and push them, not bc they are smarter than our kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unskool
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture