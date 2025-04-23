As parents across the nation embrace homeschooling, there’s an insidious agenda to stop this from continuing. More specifically, the establishment is working hard to spread lies about homeschooling as a means of dissuading people from engaging in it.

One of the most repetitive lies is that parents can’t truly give their kids a good education. The powers that be want folks to believe that only teachers with certain degrees have the necessary skills to educate young people.

However, if this were true, America wouldn’t be staring down the barrel of a nationwide literacy crisis and low student test scores.

Public, governmental schools have failed by all accounts.

Homeschooling, on the other hand, continues to be an asset for parents. If you let the establishment tell it, however, mothers and fathers across the country aren’t able to teach their kids basic skills such as math.

In actuality, there are more than enough ways for parents to ensure their kids are highly proficient in math.

The Truth About Teaching Math While Homeschooling

In 2025, there are plenty of online resources and marketplaces to assist parents with teaching their kids.

For those who are unsure of how to proceed, Outschool is a great starting point. Relied upon by over one million families, Outschool has a proven track record of providing flexible online courses and classes for kids to learn.

Unlike public schools, Outschool offers a self-paced approach where kids become educated in manners that are conducive to their individual learning styles. This is a welcome change of pace for many parents who’ve watched their children struggle with one-size-fits-all approaches in the public education system.

Don’t fall for anti-homeschooling propaganda when it comes to teaching your kids math or other subjects. There’s nothing the establishment wants more than for you to believe this is out of your grasp.

In a day and age where more people are embracing homeschooling, the resources and support systems for this avenue are growing every day.

Putting Together a Math-centric Curriculum

In this day and age, many homeschooling parents are adopting conceptual and procedural approaches.

The former focuses on why math operations function the way they do, while the latter lays out a series of steps for solving math equations. Both of these approaches can come in handy as you help your kids learn math at home.

The mastery approach is also quite popular. Here, parents guide their children by helping them incrementally learn steps to solving math equations. Once kids know the basics, it’s much easier to build from there.

In other cases, teaching math while homeschooling involves a spiral approach, where various skills are implemented at different levels. Over time, this helps your kids make logical connections and progressively improve their math solving skills.

Clearing Up Misconceptions From the Establishment

For far too long, parents were led to believe that public schools should be seen as the default for education.

Even when homeschooling, it’s easy to believe that whatever educational approaches are taken should mirror those of the formal system. This is a mistake, though.

If the formal education system was doing its job, there wouldn’t be so many young people falling behind. The further parents veer away from public schools’ approaches to education, the more equipped their kids will be to thrive in the real world.

Math, just like reading, writing, and other subjects, requires comprehensive strategies for effective learning. What works for one child may be a disaster for another.

All kids don’t learn in the same way. In fact, many children’s learning styles vary. This should be taken into account, whether you’re teaching math, science, or something else entirely at home.

More Support For Homeschooling is Inevitable

Over the past five years alone, we’ve seen rampant, growing support for giving kids a quality education from the comforts of home.

Study after study shows that children fare far better with parents who love them. Far too many public school teachers only see young people as paychecks and it’s devastating education in this country.

Moving forward, we can expect more support groups, homeschooling coaches, and online resources like Outschool.

With a growing homeschooling market, more Americans will be incentivized to create resources for parents to rely upon. At the same time, people will continue withdrawing from public education, while raising concerns about the literacy crisis and low test scores plaguing the nation.

Despite what anti-homeschooling propaganda would have you believe, the future is bright for parents who care about their kids’ education. Every parent has the inalienable right to homeschool their kids and make sure they have all the tools to thrive as adults.

In the next five years, the public education system in America may very well be obsolete or close to it. One thing’s for sure: when it comes to homeschooling our children, we the people are never going backwards.