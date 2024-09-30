It depends on what you mean by “democracy.”

If by democracy you mean a society that promotes free speech—meaning a free exchange of ideas—and the right to raise your children according to your values and morals and not those prescribed by the state, then you probably agree with the tenets of the Constitution and can be considered a patriot.

If, on the other hand, you mean by democracy a society in which the state dictates the lessons and values your children will be taught in school and anyone who disagrees should be censored or worse, you’re a progressive totalitarian like the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Since Russia can claim it is “the best” democracy in the world, Randi Weingarten thinks she can get away with saying school choice "undermines democracy". She did just that at last year’s "Network for Public Education Action" national conference.

Weingarten dared to criticize former White House Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Manhattan Institute's Christopher Rufo, and American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis—all for advocating for school choice.

A video clip of Weingarten’s remarks shows her lambasting school choice advocates for “dividing” people and offering a single solution to the problem of a monopolized public school system—a system at the mercy of teacher’s union leaders like Weingarten.

"They have not one thing that they offer as a solution other than privatizing or voucherizing schools which is about undermining democracy and undermining civil discourse and undermining pluralism because 90% of our kids go to public schools still," Weingarten said. "They just divide. Divide. Divide. Divide."

The teacher unions don’t want parents to have any say in where their children go to school or what they are taught. They want to own your children so they can form them into good little progressive automatons who disdain reasoned discourse and perpetuate lunatic ideologies like queer and gender theories.

In short, teacher unions don’t want to teach your children how to think; they want to manipulate how they feel. They’re out to brainwash your kids. That may sound like hyperbole to someone who hasn’t been paying attention, but when the shoe not only fits but stinks like a progressive’s dirty socks, it’s wise to give credence where it is due.

A lot of people are doing just that. That’s why people like Weingarten are running scared.

The Return of Reason?

In 2019, around 2.5 million students were homeschooled in the United States. Today, that number is estimated to be almost 4 million. Ironically, the surge in homeschooling is due in part to COVID lockdowns advocated by people like Weingarten.

The school lockdowns and subsequent remote learning may have opened the eyes of many a parent when it comes to public school education. They saw what was being pushed onto their kids and they didn’t like it.

Most parents had to become more involved in their child’s learning because of the lockdowns. As early as 2021, 62% of parents said they had a better picture of their child because of the pandemic, according to a Rutger’s survey. Two-thirds of the surveyed parents said they had a stronger idea of what was being taught at school.

That’s bad news for the Randi Weingarten’s of the world. Progressives prefer secrecy, as in not informing parents when student Jack Franklin says he feels more like Jill Smith and wants to be called “she/her” by the teacher.

Maybe that’s why an overwhelming number of Americans are for school choice. If you are unable to homeschool, you should at least be able to send your kids to a school that promotes your values, right?

According to the American Federation for Children, “school choice enjoys overwhelming support (71% vs. 13% opposed). This is true across party lines, with 66% of Democrats, 80% of Republicans, and 69% of Independents saying they support such a policy. Additionally, 70% of Asian, 73% of Black, 71% of Hispanic, and 71% of White voters support school choice.”

School choice policies have made big gains across the country. In one example, Arizona opened its Educational Savings Account program to all students by getting rid of restrictions limiting it to those in poor-performing school districts, Indian reservations, and those with disabilities.

The Randi Weingarten cohort is afraid because they are losing their grip on your children. That’s why they adopt the “threat to democracy” mantra employed by Trump haters who can’t come up with anything else.

A Patriot’s Retort

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis, whom Weingarten targeted in her screed, reacted with, "[I]t's nice living rent-free in Randi Weingarten’s head" in a comment sent to Fox News Digital.

"This video tells me we're over the target,” DeAngelis continued. “She [Weingarten] knows she's losing power and there's nothing she can do about it."

"Randi Weingarten complains that we only offer one solution, which is an odd critique. That's like criticizing a doctor for prescribing antibiotics to treat strep throat. Of course I'm going to offer the best solution: empowering all families to choose the education providers that best meet their needs and aligns with their values."

DeAngelis wasn’t finished.

"She undermined democracy when she fought to keep schools closed as long as she possibly could. But the truth is the left uses this phrase—just like they do when they call everything racist–to throw anything at the wall to see what will stick,” he continued.

“There is zero logic to her argument—it's just an attempt to smear the perfectly reasonable policy of allowing families to take their own children's education dollars to the education providers of their choosing."

Progressives don’t like logic. They’ve even called math, a rarified form of logic, racist. In a progressive’s democracy, 2 + 2 will equal whatever the state says it does. It might equal 5, 7, or 4, depending on how a teacher wants the student to feel.

Leftists have gone so far as to suggest that math has its roots in “white privilege.” Never mind that the claim makes no logical sense and is in itself racist and divisive. That’s what progressives do: distort language to produce confusion. Confused kids are much easier to manipulate than the ones with good old-fashioned critical thinking skills.

The truth: people like Randi Weingarten are more of a threat to American-style democracy than Russia and China combined. Weingarten is not a patriot. She's a traitor.