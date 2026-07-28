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Tania Shaw doesn’t dance around what she believes, or who it upsets.

“Women hate me because I am the enemy to feminism,” she’s said plainly. “They hate seeing a feminine woman of God who speaks the truth, has conservative values, believes in cooking for her husband, and wants to be a mother and wife over a career. I am everything they stand against.”

That’s not a hedge. It’s a mission statement.

Shaw has built her following around a simple, biblically grounded message: femininity isn’t something to apologize for, and wanting marriage and motherhood over a corporate ladder isn’t a failure of ambition. It’s a legitimate calling. When critics accuse her of “imposing” traditional values on other women, she’s turned the argument back on them directly, pointing out that it’s actually the modern career-first economy telling women motherhood alone isn’t enough, not the other way around.

Isn’t it telling that the same voices demanding women have unlimited choices get uncomfortable the moment a woman chooses home and family?

She’s blunt about the emotional response her content generates too, and she doesn’t shy away from it.

Told repeatedly that women “hate” her, Shaw’s response cuts straight through the drama: nobody hates her. They just find her irrelevant to their own worldview, and that distinction matters. Shaw isn’t trying to convert every woman on the internet. She’s building a home for the ones who already feel out of step with mainstream feminist messaging and just haven’t found a voice that says it plainly.

That directness is exactly what’s made her content resonate.

Millions of young women online have spent years absorbing a single script about what fulfillment is supposed to look like: career advancement, financial independence, delaying family life indefinitely. Shaw offers a different script entirely, one grounded in faith, rooted in the home, and unapologetic about prioritizing a husband and children over a corner office.

She’s not alone in this space either. Pearl Davis has built a massive audience making a similar argument from a slightly different angle, telling young women plainly that they’re often happier prioritizing family over career in the long run. What separates Shaw’s message is the explicit religious foundation underneath it, the framing of femininity not as a lifestyle preference but as a calling from God.

Why does that framing draw so much more hostility than the secular version of the same argument?

Critics keep trying to paint that message as regressive. The engagement numbers tell a different story. Women keep watching, keep commenting, keep sharing her content, precisely because she’s saying something a huge swath of young women feel but rarely hear validated anywhere else online.