In this day and age, one of the biggest threats to the education system is woke instructors. These people believe that classrooms are political rallying grounds for them to force gender ideology, critical race theory, and DEI on impressionable, young minds.

At the same time, they’re appalled by parents speaking out against this. Across the nation, parents have repeatedly asked teachers to refrain from shoving wokeness down the throats of their children.

Public educators responded to this by calling concerned mothers and fathers domestic terrorists. Woke instructors made it clear that they don’t believe parents should have any say in their kids’ education.

Thankfully, it appears as though the Supreme Court believes otherwise. Breaking news reveals the highest court in the land will soon deliver a victory to parents with one key ruling.

This Has Been a Long Time Coming

In Maryland, a group of concerned parents reached out to the Supreme Court after a local, elementary school board refused to let them opt out from LGBTQ themes. In making this case, the parents stated the board was violating their religious liberties.

The fact that LGBTQ themes are even coming up in elementary classrooms is a problem. Students this age should be learning the basics of reading, writing, math, and science. There shouldn’t be any teachers shoving gender ideology down their throats, not even in the form of books with LGBTQ themes.

Back in 2022, the Maryland school under fire updated its language arts curriculum to include reading material with LGBTQ characters. At the same time, they offered zero opportunities for parents to opt their kids out of this.

As a result, the matter is now before the Supreme Court.

Most Justices Understand This is a Problem