The rise of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has become an increasingly menacing scourge upon the country over the years.

Across education, and even the private and public sectors, qualified individuals are being passed up for opportunities, solely due to their immutable characteristics.

DEI supporters would have you believe this is a good thing. They insist that it’s pivotal to righting the wrongs of the past and ensuring that everyone gets a fair shake. In actuality, however, nothing is more removed from the truth.

DEI turns meritocracy upside down, while simultaneously giving unqualified individuals an undeserved leg up.

Though in the midst of all this chaos, shocking information has come to light about chief diversity officers across the United States.

Here’s What They Didn’t Tell You About DEI

Chief diversity officers are tasked with making sure that various bodies and agencies meet certain quotas.

These quotas typically pertain to hiring, promoting, or otherwise rewarding with opportunities a certain number of individuals who fall within various racial or gender demographics.

Yet, surprise surprise: it turns out that over 76.1% of these chief diversity officers are white. Just over 7% are Asian, Latino or Hispanic, while a little more than 3% are either black or of an unknown ethnicity.

When breaking down this demographic of workers by gender, 54.5% are women, while 45.5% are men. From 2010 to 2021, the country’s seen a consistent decrease of men working as chief diversity officers, while the amount of women in these roles has steadily increased.

So far, there are more than 30 chief diversity officers nationwide, per findings from Zippia.

Woke Nonsense is on Its Way Out

America has too much at stake to keep letting DEI and other woke agendas run amuck. Thankfully, President Trump’s return to the White House is putting an end to this insanity once and for all.

The president officially dismissed all DEI positions and offices within the federal government. Following this, many businesses across the country likewise opted to roll back their own DEI initiatives.

Time and time again, we’ve seen that wokeness only serves to weaken the country. A meritocracy, on the other hand, allows people to advance on their own ability, not due to their immutable characteristics.

The work that chief diversity officers put towards making sure companies meet various racial and gender quotas is ultimately a waste.

Their time, energy, and resources could be directed towards endeavors that are far more fruitful and beneficial to communities over the long term.

Some Chief Diversity Officers Are Trying to Operate in Secret

Make no mistake: while much of the country is steering away from DEI, the powers that be are still trying to keep it alive in some capacity.

It’s why certain businesses are simply renaming DEI offices and positions. They may call DEI something different, but it doesn’t mean they’re not functioning under the same woke mantras.

Other corporations are hoping that the current tide turning against DEI isn’t long lasting. Some of them believe their enterprises are so big that they can push forward with wokeness and avoid meaningful consequences.

Many chief diversity officers, to their core, are committed to keeping the woke agenda alive. Not all of them are open about it.

In fact, many would love nothing more than for the public to believe they’re working in other roles or positions, given the current state of affairs. However, this is just a facade for DEI and other forms of wokeness to continue with business as usual.

Despite such deceptive measures to keep DEI alive, we the people can still send a very clear message.

Be Mindful of Which Companies You Give Money to

In 2025, everyday Americans have to be more vigilant than ever. A huge part of this means ensuring that we’re only doing business with the right entities.

Companies that have not expressly committed to ending any DEI programs shouldn’t get a dime from American consumers. Workers across the country should also cease doing any labor for corporations that mandate they attend “diversity” or other woke training courses.

Even businesses that claim to have put a stop to DEI among their ranks need to be carefully vetted. Do their public words match their private actions? Are they still upholding DEI in secret, yet pretending to stand against it when the cameras are rolling?





If you can, try to support small businesses across the country. They are considerably less likely to fall victim to wokeness or DEI.

Entrepreneurs running mom and pop shops will also appreciate every dollar that comes their way. That’s unlike these major corporations that tend to look down on the consumers keeping them in business.

Moving forward, there should be zero chief diversity officers in this country. The most effective way for we the people to make this happen is to send a message with our money.-