A graduate student from Harvard recently published a data-based study on the rise in gender dysphoria. Do they have answers for why trans culture has taken over America?

Sadly, as of October 2025, the study can’t be read in full because it was rejected for using “gendered language.” The verbatim rejection is ridiculous:

“Throughout the manuscript, the authors use language that is considered prejudicial and outdated (e.g., “natal sex” as opposed to “sex assigned at birth”). It is critical to follow best practice and guidelines surrounding gender inclusive language, particularly for research specifically on the topic of gender incongruence, expression, and identity.”

What’s the Problem with “Sex at Birth?”

“Sex assigned at birth” is a correct assertion. Human beings have been binary for millennia:

Males have XY chromosomes. The presence of the Y chromosome, specifically the SRY gene, triggers male development.

Females have XX chromosomes. The absence of the Y chromosome leads to female development.

One could argue that traditionally, female and male traits are expressed through the environment and other influences. However, aside from our chromosomal differences, a man can’t have a period or bear children, and women are purposefully created to have a different set of biological traits than men. There are rare cases of intersex, or the “middle sex,” but this hasn’t been the norm since caveman days.

Just to name a few differences:

Reproductive System: Men have testes, producing sperm. Women have ovaries, producing eggs. Women develop structures for pregnancy (uterus, fallopian tubes).

Skeletal Structure: Men generally have broader shoulders, narrower hips, and denser bones. Women have wider pelvises for childbirth.

Body Composition: Men average 10-15% more muscle mass. Women have a higher body fat percentage of 20-25% vs. 10-15% in men – this is on purpose. It’s a requirement to carry children. Women who have lower body fat percentages from physical training or stress usually can’t conceive children.

Brain: Men have a slightly larger amygdala. This is so that they can protect women and children from predators or other men who, in a natural instinct to assert their strength and skill, may need to do so to survive in the world, whether in prehistoric times or today. Women have larger prefrontal cortices. They also naturally develop more neurological pathways to support multitasking and human connection, as the natural tasks of creating a family and community are traditionally under a woman’s care. Functional overlap is significant, and both sexes have highly functioning brains, but differences have been proven clinically and have served the human race for as long as people have existed.

Elon’s Stand Against the Woke Mind Virus: 6.5 Million Views

Elon Musk’s reply thread had over 1400 comments and 6.5 million views, so this is clearly a charged topic, but let’s look at how dystopian even Harvard has become for rejecting what has been “truth” since before the times of Sumer and Mesopotamia, when the earliest civilizations existed. And no surprise, mainstream media ignores the topic altogether.

Why This Rejection of Data-based Information is Troubling

Empirical trends suggest that there’s a 4000% increase in adolescent gender dysphoria referrals since 2010, per clinic data.

This clashes with norms from groups like the APA or GLAAD, which prioritize “sex assigned at birth” to affirm identity over biological descriptors like “natal sex.”

Platforms like Tumblr and TikTok foster spaces where young people explore their gender identity, sometimes leading to self-identification with gender dysphoria. Additionally, broader access to healthcare and gender-affirming services may explain higher referral rates.

Really, though, there’s a price tag on our youth.

It’s not healthcare. It’s mutilation.

Here is what doctors make off of people who experience gender dysphoria:

Top surgery, otherwise known as the removal of a woman’s breasts, costs $5,000–$8,000 per procedure.

Bottom surgery, also known as vaginoplasty, costs about $15,000–$30,000 for the surgeon’s fee, with total costs topping at around $45,000 if you include hospital stays and follow-up visits.

Phalloplasty can net $50,000 or more for the surgeon in complex cases.

Other procedures like facial feminization surgery can cost about $10,000–$25,000.

Then there are costs of psychological fallout from these experiments with our children, as well as hormone replacement, and other tangential costs.

We’re ignoring “science” just like we did with Covid, to appease an elite agenda to push a woke mind virus.

But why?

If they can’t cull the population with vaccines, polluting our air, water, soil, and food, and with an endless supply of chemical castration via Big Pharma, they try to alter the procreative abilities of men and women by making them question their biological purpose.

While not everyone needs to have children, the human race doesn’t continue without the XX and XY chromosomes acting in accordance with their God-given, evolutionary creation.

Herbicides used in our soil cause ovary shrinkage and sperm count reduction, along with lower motility. Glyphosate used in RoundUp is just one of them. Atrazine caused frogs and other amphibians to be “homosexual” and “transgender,” rendering them unable to procreate. What do you think it’s doing to humans?

Big Pharma’s medicines have caused sperm counts in teens to drop by 50% of what they were just a few generations ago. Everything from hair loss drugs to birth control to vaccines to antidepressants and NSAIDs causes fertility rates to plummet.

If you can’t kill us with drugs and chemicals, the last-ditch effort is to take over society’s mind and have people castrate themselves. It’s sick. It’s warped. Furthermore, it’s not normal for this many teenagers to have gender dysphoria, but they’re burying the evidence.