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Erin for Parental Rights posted this on X last week. It got 60,000 likes.

Five years ago her little girl was secretly being groomed and transitioned at her public school without Erin’s knowledge. Four years ago her daughter was suicidal, lost in a dark cloud, identifying as a boy named Toby.

Last night she went to her first prom with her boyfriend, glowing with confidence and grace.

Erin wrote: “What the enemy meant for evil, God is turning into good.”

60,000 people liked that post because millions of parents either lived it, know someone who lived it, or are terrified they are about to live it. This is not a fringe story. At least 6,000 public schools across the country have active policies facilitating secret social transitions without parental consent. Montgomery County Maryland just faced a federal complaint this week for a handbook instructing staff to hide transition information from parents deemed insufficiently supportive.

The same schools doing this are the ones Connecticut wants to make you ask permission to leave.

Erin’s daughter made it to prom. She is, as Erin said, one of the lucky ones.

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*There is light on the other side. But first you have to know there is a darkness.*

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