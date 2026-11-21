A bystander’s fast response ended the violent spree. However, just like so many others before it, we are reminded that America is failing at protecting its innocent.”

A shooting happened unexpectedly and seriously injured a seven year old girl in the face. She has long-term medical issues she’ll live with for the rest of her life.

In addition, three additional children and one teacher were killed during the shooting. What was meant to be an everyday experience for students turned into something that could never be reversed for numerous families.

The child left Behind

The injury suffered by the seven year old was especially severe given the magnitude of the tragic events overall.