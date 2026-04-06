The companies that support your child’s school picture day may be using your kid’s yearbook photo to “shop” for their next victim. The ownership, Lifetouch, comprises the same people named in the latest Epstein files.

If it were just one company using school picture day to “catalog” your child, it would be less of a concern. You could simply fire them by demanding your school not use them or opt out of picture day, but it goes way deeper.

Lifetouch is Big

Knowing that certain individuals might be cultivating a list of children to serve up to pedophiles is sick enough, but here’s what’s really concerning. Lifetouch is one of the largest school picture companies in the U.S. They take pictures of millions of students annually, and they specialize in yearbook photos, portraits, and other school-related pics. They’ve been in operation for decades.

The company was acquired by Shutterfly in 2018. In 2019, Shutterfly, already in control of Lifetouch, was purchased by Apollo Global Management in a $2.7 billion deal. This is a private equity firm that doesn’t have direct involvement in Lifetouch’s daily operations, but

Why would they be so keen to purchase a photo company for billions of dollars?