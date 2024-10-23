If you want to save your kids from becoming entitled feelies who are unthinking products of a fiendish social experiment, consider yanking them out of the public school system.

Not all public schools are in tune with the Wokenista agenda, but a lot of them are—too many. Some Wokenista teachers can be sneaky about “teaching” their students about things like gender ideology and moral relativism, so it can be tricky for parents to know which school officials they can trust.

Some schools, however, are upfront about their promotion of gender theory—a by-product of a trend toward moral relativism that has been picking up steam since the Enlightenment.

School librarians in step with the abject relativism gender theory requires, often find themselves as spokespersons for the movement. At the behest of Woke school boards, they populate school libraries that celebrate all things gender-bending.

The target of choice, of course, is elementary school students. It makes sense to feed young minds with the fiction that boys can be girls and girls can be boys because many of these kids still believe that Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy are real.

Case In Point

Libs of TikTok posted a video of a school librarian promoting gender-bending books with titles such as Jack (Not Jackie), Jacob’s New Dress, Molly’s Tuxedo, and Pink is for Boys.

The video caption reads, “Elementary school librarian in @CopelandD70 encourages students to read books about gender ideology which are displayed in the front of the library. Books include topics about toddlers becoming trans or nonbinary, kids cross dressing, and women with double mastectomy scars.”

Copeland Manor School is governed by Libertyville District 70 in Libertyville, Illinois, some thirty miles north of Chicago. Elementary schools in the district indoctrinate students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The librarian promoted the gender fantasy books for “Freedom to Read Week” by asserting that “everyone should get to choose what they want to read” regardless, presumably, of age.

Using the “everyone should get to choose” logic, kids of all ages should be able to read pornography if they have access to it. If the Wokenistas had their way, it's safe to assume the kids would have access to the kind of pornography just a step away from Jacob’s New Dress.

The librarian goes on to say, “It’s important not to tell other people what they can and cannot read” because people also like different foods.

“It’s important for everyone to make their own choice about what’s best for them,” the librarian expounds.

Should kids be allowed to eat sugar all day if they think that’s what’s best for them? Should they be allowed to smoke marijuana if it makes them feel good? Or maybe the kiddos should be allowed to play with loaded guns because they think it’s cool.

Who cares what the parents might think—parenting is no longer relevant in the Wokenista world.

“Sometimes grownups don’t want certain books in libraries or schools,” the librarian explains, “because they think the books might be too scary, or they disagree with them, or the books don't match their beliefs.”

That’s all fine and dandy, according to the librarian, because everyone needs to make their own choice—that’s the most important thing.

Woke educators advocate an untenable brand of individualism that isolates kids in their own imaginations so they can be spoon-fed gender ideology fantasies.

That’s brainwashing.

Brainwashing Wokenista-Style

The sad thing is that the librarian, judging from her demeanor and delivery, believes the crap she’s spouting. That can only mean one thing: she was brainwashed long before she got the school librarian job. Colleges and universities have been pumping out brainwashed Wokenista clones for decades.

Abject relativism is an absurd proposition. In a world where everyone can do what they believe is best for them, rules are tossed out the window because they are sure to offend somebody’s sense of what they believe to be right.

To put it another way, if truth is relative—and this is the root of gender theory and all other flavors of abject relativism—then there is no truth. One person’s truth cancels out the next ad infinitum until there is nothing left but a void.

That’s what librarians like the one at Copeland Elementary are doing—emptying children’s minds of reality so they can be manipulated through sociological experiments designed to change reality into a vision of their own making.

There’s just one big obstacle in their way: Humans navigate reality by way of creative critical thinking; they do not and cannot create it. Kids have an innate understanding of their relationship with reality. That’s why the Wokenistas resort to brainwashing.

Brainwashing techniques generally involve things like isolating the victim from former associates (parents) and the usual founts of information (churches and other traditional organizations), social pressure, rewards for cooperation, and ridicule and criticism for those who do not comply.

People who work in schools to promote feelings over critical thinking and ideology over the practical skills needed to function in a functioning society—whether they know it or are merely useful idiots—are undermining society.

When a society implodes into chaos, there’s always someone around waiting to restore order. Often—as in what’s happening today—the ones waiting to restore order are the ones who are promoting chaos. That’s what you get when students can no longer think for themselves: chaos.

With all this in mind, here’s something to think about: Is it time to deskool your kids?