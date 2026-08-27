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If you have been on the free list at DeSkooled and have been meaning to upgrade, today is genuinely the last day. 35% off ends at midnight tonight. Now read this.

Another school year has begun.

Somewhere this week a kindergartner is being introduced to racial justice frameworks instead of the alphabet. Somewhere a middle schooler is being quietly encouraged to explore a gender identity their parents know nothing about. Somewhere a high school history class is teaching students that Western civilization is the source of the world’s suffering rather than the civilization that ended the trans-Atlantic slave trade and put a man on the moon.

Somewhere a teacher is spending class time on pronouns instead of the subject they were hired to teach. Somewhere a university is collecting $80,000 in federally subsidized tuition for a degree that leads nowhere and bears no accountability for the outcome. Somewhere a military officer is sitting in a Harvard classroom absorbing globalist ideology instead of warrior training.

And somewhere a homeschool family just finished their entire academic day in two hours and spent the rest of the afternoon outside.

This summer DeSkooled covered all of it. Pete Hegseth cutting Harvard off from military education. Konstantin Kisin explaining how sixty years of lying about history produced a generation that despises its own civilization. 274,000 Texas families overwhelming a school choice program because three times more parents want out than the state can afford to help. Elmo getting a racial justice curriculum. The Afghanistan ban on girls education compared to what American schools are doing to boys. Matt Gaetz and Brandon Gill calling out the federal student loan machine that funds all of it.

The school year is starting. The problems are not going away.

DeSkooled exists because parents deserve honest coverage of what is happening to their children’s education and someone needs to keep saying it out loud.

35% off ends at midnight tonight. No extensions.

Upgrade your subscription today and be here when the next fight starts.

Get 35% off for 1 year