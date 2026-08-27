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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
16h

And also a young person is learning how to rebuild engines, a young person is repairing your air conditioner, a young person is fixing a leak under your house. All of these jobs pay six figures but the young people are going to get older and no one wants to do hard work anymore.

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Snavely43's avatar
Snavely43
15h

Would love to subscribe but when I try I get “can’t do this in the app.” So there you go

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