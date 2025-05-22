In 2025, it’s no secret that the public education system is doing a major disservice to students. Instead of really ensuring that young people get the education they need, schools are too busy pushing harmful political agendas.

If that wasn’t bad enough, they’re also indoctrinating kids by teaching them what to think instead of how to think for themselves. Over time, this creates a generation of young people who follow what the establishment says and preaches without question.

Make no mistake: school districts across the country have been given ample opportunities to turn things around. Parents repeatedly reached out to education, hoping to connect with them and convey concerns about the trajectory of public classrooms.

Instead of being met with a willingness to listen, parents were accused of domestic terrorism and told they didn’t know what they were talking about. Worse yet, special interest groups backing the public education system won’t stop lying to mothers and fathers across the country.

One of their most prevalent lies is that the spending of school districts goes hand in hand with improving students’ test scores. Unfortunately for the public education system, empirical data proves precisely the opposite.

They May As Well Be Shredding This Money

Without kids in public classrooms, these schools lose funding and face an increasingly challenging time staying afloat. Though rather than doing the work to improve the quality of public classrooms, the public education system will say anything to avoid losing students.

As time goes on, however, it’s getting easier to decipher the lies. Findings from the Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford, NCES directly disprove the narrative that more spending leads to higher test scores in children.

Without exaggeration, there is virtually no connection between the two. This means that the funds consistently pouring into public schools are a waste. Kids aren’t learning anything of value.

This is reflected not just in their low test scores, but also in staggering literacy rates among youth nationwide. As shocking as this may seem, there are entire school districts where not a single child reads at their respective grade level.