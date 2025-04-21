In the United States, school choice is becoming increasingly popular among parents and everyday Americans. Amid the failure of the public education system, it’s become apparent that no child’s residential zip code should confine them to horrific classrooms.

Despite the rising support for school choice, bringing it to fruition hasn’t come easily. The teachers unions keep fighting tooth and nail to keep kids in public schools, even amid their failing test scores and declining literacy rates.

Thankfully, there are more people supporting school choice than there are academic elitists working against it.

At the state level, we’re seeing immense efforts to make school choice the law of the land. Nowhere else is this more apparent than it is in Texas.

Getting Things Done at the Legislative Level

In April, the Texas House Education Committee took decisive efforts to give parents more control over where their kids go to school.

This happened by passing a universal school choice bill, one that not even the teachers unions can circumvent. With a vote of nine officials in favor and six against, this bill is confirmed to head to the floor.

Similar votes have already taken place in the Texas Senate. Here, 19 officials voted in favor of universal school choice, while 12 opposed it.

Now more than ever, it’s essential for lawmakers to ensure that school choice is accessible to parents and young people. Public schools have become warehousing machines for children to be not taught, but indoctrinated.

The academic elites who now resent school choice were repeatedly reached out to by parents. They had the opportunity to hear out concerned mothers and fathers across the nation. Yet, these elitists repeatedly turned up their noses and wrote off these parents as “domestic terrorists.”

Now, parents are taking their own steps to protect their kids and ensure they have a real shot at education.

Every Other State Needs to Follow Suit

Will your state be next?