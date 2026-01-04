The Deep State, mainstream media, and Lefties in general are allergic to common sense.

Case in point: It shouldn’t take a scientific study for people to realize that pumping puberty-blockers and cross-sex hormones into young people is dangerously stupid.

The Left is so dense that when a study does come out that undergirds the obvious, they attack it as unreliable.

That’s what happened when RFK Jr. released a “gender dysphoria” report attacking the abuse of confused children who are being asked to make decisions they simply are not equipped to make.

The initial report was criticized for a lack of transparency.

RFK Jr. doubled down and re-released the report, this time listing previously anonymous authors and peer review comments.

Check and mate.

Eric Daugherty of FLVoiceNews reported RFK’s move on X.

“Bobby Kennedy’s HHS just released a peer-reviewed study CONFIRMING that transgender procedures and puberty blockers cause HARMS that are “significant, long-term and too often ignored,” Daugherty posted.

“The trans medical establishment is crashing down before our very eyes,” the post continued.

Not a minute too soon.

RFK Jr. isn’t one to back down when it comes to scientific integrity.

“The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics peddled the lie that chemical and surgical sex-rejecting procedures could be good for children,” he said in a statement.

“They betrayed their oath to first do no harm, and their so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. That is not medicine—it’s malpractice.”

And there you have it. The medical establishment lost its way a long time ago. Big Pharma and a Woke agenda clouded the vision of those entrusted to look after our young people.

It took an outsider to call it out. RFK Jr. fit the bill.

A Turning Point?

Director of the National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya, claimed the report “marks a turning point for American medicine.”

It better be a turning point. The transgender nonsense—especially when it concerns children and the safety of women who are in danger when biological men are allowed to play sports, or are sent to women’s prisons, and all the rest—must stop.

“The evidence in it meticulously documents the risks the profession has imposed on vulnerable children,” Bhattacharya continued.

“At the NIH, we are committed to ensuring that science, not ideology, guides America’s medical research.”

The Biden administration’s Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine, had a radically different take on transgender care for children.

“Accredited medical professional groups agree that gender-affirming care is medically necessary, safe, and effective for trans and non-binary youth,” Levine’s office posted on X.

“States should translate this knowledge into more compassionate policies that protect rather than undermine youth mental health.”

You can’t very well protect mental health by destroying the body that goes with it.

Levine was the first transgender nut to hold the position of assistant secretary of health.

Something is rotten. Can you smell it?

RFK Jr. and his cadre of medical professionals and Levine and his can’t both be right. The future of America may hinge on which way the tide turns on the transgender issue.

Levine was and is a champion of the Leftist fantasy that they can create reality by speaking words that do not correspond with it.

Adm. Brian Christine, the current Assistant Secretary for Health, has little sympathy for Levine’s obviously politically motivated conclusions concerning transgender health care for children.

“The prior administration and my predecessor,” Christine said in a video, “Rachel Levine, manipulated and betrayed vulnerable families. The Trump administration has the wheel now, and we will never, never abandon you.”

“We are committed to gold-standard science, not a political agenda,” Adm. Christine continued, “and we are always guided by radical transparency.”

Some of that transparency included releasing the names of the contributors to the study, along with the peer reviewers.

The nine contributors were from the fields of medicine, bioethics, psychology, and philosophy.

Their professions demand a certain degree of skepticism until there is sufficient evidence to prove things one way or the other.

“The list included four medical doctors: Farr Curlin of Duke University, Kristopher Kaliebe of the University of South Florida, Kathleen McDeavitt of the Baylor College of Medicine and endocrinology specialist Michael Laidlaw,” reported The Washington Times.

“There were two philosophy professors—Alex Byrne of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Moti Gorin of Colorado State University—as well as public intellectuals Leon Sapir, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and Yuan Zhang, founder of Evidence Bridge.”

“Also listed was Evgenia Abbruzzese, co-founder of the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine, a leading opponent of ‘gender-affirming care’ that was listed last year as a ‘hate group’ by the Southern Poverty Law Center.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center is so Left that they can’t see straight because of the crook in their neck and their bent ideology.

Carole Hooven, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, defended the contributors by saying they are “not ideological cranks,” but “thoughtful researchers.”

“Their core finding—that the evidence for these interventions is highly uncertain—echoes the results of systematic reviews in other countries,” she wrote. “None of the peer reviews of the HHS report ultimately rebut that conclusion.”

“These authors were willing to question the status of the medical evidence and push scientific inquiry to function the way it must in order to safeguard young people,” said LGB Courage Coalition co-founder Jamie Reed, a former pediatric gender-clinic staffer and whistleblower.

“Their work affirms what many of us have seen firsthand: LGB youth deserve protection.”

That’s the bottom line. The government medical establishment must work to protect children, not coopt them into the Leftist fantasy of transgenderism by pumping them full of drugs and putting them under the knife.

What kind of bizarro world do we live in, where children are told they can be whatever they like, whether or not it corresponds with reality?

If that’s not bad enough, who would drug up kids and cut them in an ill-fated attempt to make their fantasies real?

Leftists who push nonreality are mentally ill. Somehow, they weaseled their way into power, and now they’re trying to make the rest of us sick as well.

Whatever you may think about RFK Jr., he’s fighting for the kids while the Left attempts to destroy them.

Which way will America go, the way of common sense or insanity?