Despite their claims to the contrary, the radical left has a very clear agenda to keep Americans divided.

With the introduction of wokeness, critical race theory, and DEI, Democrats are going above and beyond to ensure everyday people are at each others’ throats. All the while, these folks will be too busy to notice that the elites are the only ones benefiting.

Ironically, as the left puts this in action, they accuse conservatives and Republicans of being racist. Anyone who so much as criticizes wokeness is also accused of bigotry and wanting to harm others.

The lies just aren’t compatible with reality, though. In fact, as time goes on, the true intentions of radical leftists are repeatedly brought to light.

There’s no better example of this than Ibram Kendi, a man who’s built a personal brand on being supposedly “anti-racist.”

Kendi Shows His True Colors

During a recent sit down, Kendi talked about his time bullying others while in 8th grade. By his own admission, the “anti-racist” author incited other students to make fun of a fellow classmate who emigrated from Ghana.

While recounting this story, Kendi didn’t offer a sincere apology for this behavior. Instead, he blamed his own actions on “whiteness” and other matters that he views as societal ills.

This behavior is unfortunately on brand for the author.

He’s got a long track record, going back years, of intentionally sowing racial division for his own personal gain. Kendi is on record claiming that all white people are inherently racist and privileged.

He’s also claimed that for any white person to deny being racist is tantamount to Jim Crow supporters saying they weren’t racist. Time and time again, Kendi has a scapegoat to blame, one that always winds up putting people against one another on the basis of race.

Americans Aren’t Falling For It