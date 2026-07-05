The K-12 education system has been intentionally engineered to create sufficient levels of basic literacy to enable students to perform their assigned roles as obedient wage earners, and enough socialization to inhibit them from asking who established the rules.

In a revealing recent post on X, Rittenhouse_O exposed the unspoken collaboration between those responsible for designing our nation’s education policies. Corporations desire employees who will merely follow orders, rather than challenge them.

Debate in today’s society has become nothing but theater; Democrats continue to throw billions of dollars at the same outdated structures and the same union-controlled mediocrity, claiming that if we finally fund public education adequately, then kids will learn how to read.

So, what’s the answer? It’s revealed below to subscribers.