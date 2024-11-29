It’s no secret that public schools have become increasingly unpopular over the years. Infected with DEI and other ideologically problematic curricula, many parents are understandably seeking alternate avenues for their kids to receive an education.

Worse yet, the teachers unions continue demonstrating their hostility to school choice. To date, these groups remain notorious for attempting to block the funding of private schools, while also making it harder for everyday parents to get their kids into these classrooms.

Unfortunately, the quality of public classrooms has been degrading for years to come. Kids aren’t being given a real education that equips them for the real world. Instead, they’re merely being warehoused day after day, then passed along from grade to grade while the teachers collect a check.

Meanwhile, the same teachers union leaders who openly advocate for public school attendance are sending their own children to private classrooms behind the scenes. This, among many other factors, demonstrates the objective failure of public schools.

Servicing the System Rather Than Your Kids

Over the years, public schools have demonstrated one chilling fact: they are more concerned about getting students in their classrooms than ensuring these classrooms offer high-quality learning experiences.

This explains why parents who advocate for their children to receive a better education are routinely attacked. It’s also why mothers and fathers were deemed as “domestic terrorists” for railing against DEI and other politically charged dogma in their kids’ classrooms.

Many public educators consistently make it clear they don’t believe parents have a right to weigh in on what - or how - their kids are learning. Some of these folks even accuse young students of being too restless or creative; in other words, they’re (understandably) not thriving in a one-size-fits-all system that places the institution above the child.

It’s Time to Embrace Other Forms of Education

Over the years, public schools have enjoyed ample opportunities to make the necessary changes. They’ve heard from concerned parents and been given specific pointers for what’s necessary to help kids thrive.

Sadly, the public education system has been infected with the notion that “experts” know best and parents’ opinions don’t matter. This is why more Americans are pursuing charter schools, private classrooms, or even homeschooling. These alternate forms of education are crucial to making sure that kids have the essential tools to do well in life as they grow up.

Across the country, school choice recently landed on the ballot in various elections. Kentucky, for instance, allowed state residents to vote on Amendment 2, which posits the question of whether private schools should receive government funding. Many people have rallied in favor of this ballot initiative, especially as public schools continue to deteriorate.

This is the Only Way to Change Public Schools

Unless parents take tangible, concerted steps to remove their kids from failed classrooms, there won’t be any real changes to public schools. These facilities have enjoyed plenty of chances to make voluntary modifications, yet are refusing to do so at each and every turn.

This shows they’ll only learn the hard way once fewer and fewer kids are enrolled by their parents. At this point, these schools will need to either make key changes or shut down altogether. The latter option won’t behoove public educators and it certainly won’t help the teachers unions, which rely upon public school attendance to line their pockets.

By disregarding the concerns of parents, public schools have quite literally bit the hand that’s been feeding them for decades. Now, they’ll have to learn the hard way that it’s worthwhile to hear out worried mothers and fathers.

Fewer Barriers to Private Education

As more parents see the upsides to removing their kids from public schools, support for private education is on the rise. This means more people rallying against laws that confine kids to failing schools depending upon the zip code they live in.

It also means that public sentiment is turning against the various failures that have been all too present in public classrooms. This bodes well for the future, especially when it comes to parents who are looking to distance themselves from the chaos which surrounds public classrooms.

Don’t be afraid to turn to other people who’ve embraced private education or homeschooling. These parents likely have advice on how to make this transition and find the right educational environment for kids.

Concerned parents have to stick together, just as the teachers unions and public educators are. As time goes on, these groups will learn that they can either pay attention to what the mothers and fathers of America have to say or simply see fewer and fewer kids in their classrooms each year.

Either way, our children - and by extension, our nation’s future leaders - will be given all the tools they need to become constructive, well-adjusted adults. There’s never been a better time to start taking action accordingly.