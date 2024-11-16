For years on end, the quality of public schools has been going down the drain. Kids are falling behind in English, math, and other critical skills. In recent years, there’s been a massive increase of kids not reading at age-appropriate levels or being able to decipher cursive writing.

As public schools continue to fail kids, parents are taking note of this. They’re pushing back on politically charged curricula and asking educators to ensure their children are met with a higher standard of learning while in these classrooms.

Sadly, parents who make these requests continue to hit a brick wall. Just a few years ago, they were demonized as “domestic terrorists” and told they had no right to question “the experts.” Since then, public schools have significantly worsened. Now, they’re getting rid of history books and replacing them with DEI text.

Replacing Historic Facts With Politically Charged DEI