In 2025, the public school system isn’t doing young people any favors. Literacy rates have been declining for years, with no signs of things turning around anytime soon. If this wasn’t bad enough, public education is also marred with steep declines in student competency across math, science, and other crucial subjects.

As all this transpires, leaders in academia are doing virtually nothing to rectify the problems. If anything, they’re putting more work into blocking access to school choice than actually improving the quality of public classrooms.

We’ve all seen this country’s teachers unions tell horrific lies about the “discriminatory” nature of private and charter schools. Meanwhile, these are the exact same environments where union leaders are sending their own kids to get an education.

At this point, public schools have turned into nothing more than prisons for young people. Across these environments, we’re seeing far more indoctrination than education; meanwhile, academic leaders don’t have any problems with it.

As long as they’re making money, there are no incentives to bring about changes.

Thankfully, the same can’t be said for everyday Americans. In real time, the public is coming to understand just how destructive and unsafe public schools are.

This Goes Well Beyond Wokeness

While DEI and other forms of woke ideology are, in fact, problems, they barely scratch the surface. Over the years, public schools have become increasingly violent atmospheres, completely unfit for vulnerable children to spend time.

Between 2020 and 2024, the FBI reported more than 1.3 million crimes in public schools. What’s even more alarming is that just 50% of law enforcement groups contributed data to this end.