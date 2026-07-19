We’re generating graduates who can recite slogans about equity, but can’t make ends meet (i.e., they can’t even do simple math). Many advocates on X are now calling for complete abolition of it to replace it with home schooling and/or schools run by parents who understand what the real world consequences are.

This isn’t a call for a new committee to study how to fix this problem. Or for a new curriculum to teach students how to fix this problem. It’s a statement of fact that the current system exists solely to feed and empower bureaucrats and activist groups, not children.

Why pretend the system can be improved with another committee, another curriculum, etc. – all of which are controlled by the very same ideological framework that views parents as barriers to be overcome?