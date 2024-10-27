Children do not learn in school; they are babysat. It takes maybe 50 hours to teach reading, writing, and arithmetic. After that, students can teach themselves. Mainly what school does is to keep the children off the streets and out of the job market. - John Taylor Gatto

I seem to remember another quote from Gatto calling public schools, “a jobs program for adults." However, I can't seem to find it at the moment. I believe it was in one of his longer videos on YouTube.

However, if you’re wondering why American public schools are behind the curve in teaching the fundamental building blocks of civil society—reading and math—look at where the teachers are being trained.

U.S. schools spend an average of $19,973 per pupil, more than most other developed countries. K-12 schools spend about $857.2 billion per year. Yet, the average grade school teacher makes about $52K a year.

Public colleges and universities spend about $30,000 a year per student. Approximately 27% of that money goes toward instruction. What happens to the other 73%?

That kind of funding should bring results—as in kids being well educated—but that’s not what’s happening.

According to Fox News, “Sobering data from the National Center for Education Statistics indicates nearly one-third of U.S. public schoolchildren are behind grade level, with the data pointing to even more devastating numbers for students in select regions.”

A mere 13% of eighth graders scored proficient in history and only 22% were proficient in civics according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress. A whopping 40% of students scored below the basic level of knowledge in U.S. history.

If most students don’t know how America came to be or the noble vision of the Founding Fathers, why would they fight to keep the American Dream alive?

Corey DeAngelis, an advocate for school choice, told Fox News Digital, "The government school system has become more of a jobs program for adults than an education initiative for kids."

“The government school system is failing too many students while spending nearly $20,000 per student per year,” DeAngelis continued. “No child should be trapped in a one-size-fits-all failure factory any longer.”

Where’s all the money going? It’s certainly not being used to teach students to become better citizens through knowledge acquisition and application of critical thinking skills.

Instead, it’s paying the salaries of an army of staff and Woke administrators.

Woke Administrators Are The Problem

Between 1976 and 2018, the number of full-time administrators and other so-called professionals—recruiting and retainment specialists, financial aid personnel, and the like— increased by 164% and 452% respectively in colleges and universities. Full-time faculty increased by 92%, while student enrollment grew by about 78%.

Administrative bloat in colleges and K-12 government schools like those in Chicago has had disastrous consequences. Over the last 20 years, “The number of administrators in public schools has almost doubled, but the number of students is only up about 5%.”

Administrators—surprise, surprise—are the most left-leaning group on college campuses. Leftists outnumber conservative administrators 12-to-1. A mere 6% of these administrators say they are at least to some degree conservative. Seventy-one percent say they are liberal or very liberal—and they’re not talking about old-school liberals, these liberals are Progressives.

Here’s the kicker: 86% of the administrators think that their colleges and universities should be impacting students’ values as much as their intellectual development.

When you think of Leftist values, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? DEI? Gender theory? Socialism? The Left has made it clear they do not value God, family, and country—they want to destroy traditional values and replace them with a nonsensical nightmare based on an equitable distribution of Woke derangement.

When it comes to school administrators, one size fits all whether they work in higher education or K-12. Put another way, the fruit doesn't fall far from the tree.

The Head Of The Snake

The American Enterprise Institute’s Samuel J. Abrams surveyed 1,500 administrators in over thirty schools. He found that these administrators think alike, though they graduate from a wide range of institutions, including large public research universities, small colleges, and private schools.

Why are the administrators all thinking like automatons? A likely reason is that most, 54%, “earned” degrees in education. Graduates of education programs are known to be slavering adherents to progressive views on identity, diversity, and socialism.

Schools of Education produce graduates fixated on the Marxist conception of oppression painted in broad strokes to include race, gender, and just about anything else they can think of. They have been taught to believe oppression will forever taint American society. Welcome to the world of the Woke.

Progressives don’t actually believe in progress because they are obsessed with dark episodes in American history—like chattel slavery—and are stuck in the past. At the same time, they are blind to all the good America has done and continues to do—and are blind to progress.

“The truth should not be sugar-coated,” Abrams concludes. “America’s education programs are dangerous for higher education because they adhere to a pedagogy that transforms their graduates into activists. Their training teaches future administrators to deconstruct the society in which they live and then promote their views at work, in dining halls, dormitories, and throughout campus.”

To deconstruct society the Woke way is to destroy it.

College students live and breathe in an atmosphere of Leftist ideology, and college professors aren’t the only ones trying to Wokeify the students. Almost everyone employed by the college is doing the same.

Where do the graduates of education programs land if they don’t end up on college campuses brainwashing the next generation of Wokenistas? A whole lot of them end up in K-12 government schools—you got it—doing the same.

College and university Schools of Education are the head of the Wokenista snake. The hatchlings they produce slither off into the world to offer children and young adults the poisonous fruit of Leftist ideology. As goes the schools of education, so go the schools.

Because of this, the self-perpetuating nightmare continues to expand. Administrators at K-12 public schools mimic the ones they admired in college. They hold the reigns as to who gets hired to teach and what they teach. That’s how Schools of Education continue to pump Woke venom into society at large.

The result: failure that spreads like a soul-eating bacteria. Cutting the head of the Wokenista snake amounts to eliminating degrees in education. Schools of Education produce human flotsam to be dumped into our schools to ruin kids’ minds.