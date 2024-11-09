Across the United States, support for school choice is on the rise. With public education failing our kids and teachers at every turn, parents are demanding better for their children. This is visible not just through public advocacy, but also where it counts most: the ballot box.

Kentucky, for instance, has Amendment 2 on the ballot that would permit public funding for private schools. A look at the numbers shows this amendment is very likely to pass and become state law. It’s not hard to see why, either. Parents from all backgrounds and walks of life want what’s best for their children.

Public schools, at every turn, have dropped the ball. Children are flunking out, being indoctrinated, and failing to receive the necessary skills to thrive in the real world. No parent should be forced to send their kids to these horrible classrooms solely because of the zip code they call home.

More people are waking up to this and looking for top down change that streamlines a higher quality of education. Thankfully, some long overdue changes are being put into motion very quickly.

Of course, as private schools rise in popularity, the opposition against them is getting louder. Private schools have been slandered as everything from restrictive to lacking enough extracurricular activities and more.

Though one public educator made a downright insane proposal that every school choice advocate should be acutely aware of.

Under No Circumstances Can We Allow This to Happen

Mississippi Superintendent of Education Lance Evans is no fan of private education. In fact, he’s even argued that public schools should have the right to set guidelines for their private and charter counterparts.

Evans made these remarks during a recent press event. After underscoring his support for public schools, the superintendent stated any private school that receives government funding should be subject to mandates set by public schools. Evans took things one step further, saying this is not just his opinion, but also the perspective of “any” superintendent or principal.

Unfortunately, the federal standing for education that public schools adhere to is nothing more than DEI. Naturally, parents who opt for school choice are trying to escape DEI and the many ways that it poisons the minds of their kids. Officials like Evans are very much aware of this, but they don’t want people to have a choice in how their children get an education.

During the press event, the Mississippi superintendent of education stated all educational facilities need to be held to “the same measure.” However, it’s this philosophy that’s led to so many problems with existing public schools.

The “same measure” endorsed by Evans is leading to lower classroom scores for young people, while worsening their mental health to the exist of suicide ideation.

Don’t Believe the Talking Points from School Choice Critics