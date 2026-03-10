Have you ever heard of the drug called Lupron? It’s commonly prescribed as a puberty blocker for impressionable young children who’ve been swept up in the gender wars started by the Democrats and transgender Marxists who want control over your child’s reproductive health.

Here’s the short take: puberty blockers were never reversible, and they cause immense damage to the human form as a whole, whether you’re a man or a woman.

Far into your lifespan, the damage can be observed. In a recent post re-shared by the Redheaded Libertarian, we can see the sad evidence of a 21-year-old girl who experienced jaw deterioration, and her teeth started to lose their enamel and fall out.

She couldn’t figure out why her body was falling apart until she found out that puberty-blocking drugs like the one she took caused all the damage.

Puberty Blockers Cause Bone Loss and Other Maladies

Whether you’re a boy who wants to be a woman or a girl who wants to be a man, you’d probably still want your bones to function. So let’s put aside any moral stance on transitioning for now, and just look at the long-term effects of some of the most common puberty blockers:

Lupron, also known as leuprolide, is a GnRH agonist. It’s commonly used as a puberty blocker for “gender-affirming care” for transgender youth.

It suppresses puberty by reducing sex hormone levels, but peer-reviewed science shows that it also has serious long-term risks, particularly for bone health.

Evidence strongly supports that puberty blocking drugs likely cause bone mineral density (BMD) loss and increased fracture risk, which can persist for your entire life.