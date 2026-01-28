Our battle to save the children is alive and well.

As we speak, there’s been a YEARS LONG agenda to trans the kids, medically mutilate minors, and sterilize teenagers!

Why?

Well, it’s all done in service to a woke lie…a lie that states human beings can “change” genders.

Here’s the truth…no matter how one opts to “identify,” gender is a biological, immutable characteristic that can NEVER be altered.

The powers that be don’t want you to say this. The swamp wants you to believe that protecting children is “hateful.”

That’s why they’ve been pushing gender reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers harder than ever.

Yet, a new study shines a light on the TRUTH about puberty blockers and just how dangerous they truly are!

The Neutering of Innocent Young Minds

No matter how the woke mob tries to explain this away…the facts are plain as day.

According to a Dutch study tracking 15 girls who received puberty blockers, their collective IQ average dropped from 102 to 94.

This is ALARMING.

We can’t afford to dismiss this as “just an eight point drop!”

Here’s what that IQ decline really means….

CHILDREN, the most innocent among us, are having their brains chipped away at by puberty blockers.

These pharmaceuticals make it harder for young people to think, ask questions, and arrive at logical conclusions.

Their cognitive functions are being whittled away at…long before they even fully develop.

That’s not just tragic…it’s EVIL and it’s CRIMINAL.

We Have to Put a Stop to This

For far too long, dogmatic believers in gender ideology have been running the show.

They were allowed to EXPERIMENT on children, knowing that puberty blockers and adjacent surgeries would have lifelong ramifications.

We the people ALWAYS sensed that something wasn’t right with this. We went above and beyond to SAVE the children and advocate for their protection.

Now?

We have cold hard data confirming what we’ve always known…

Puberty blockers are WICKED. They psychologically mutilate children, robbing them of reaching their full potential or growing into healthy adults.

This Dutch study is relatively new.

What ELSE will come to light later down the line?

The Writing Was Always on the Wall

Nearly 20 years ago, scientific research from the Netherlands raised red flags about puberty blockers.

Back then, reports surfaced that these pharmaceuticals were credibly linked to brain damage. Yet, at the time, the Dutch medical community declined to dig further into it.

That’s a disgrace!

Imagine how many children could have been spared from IQ drops and irreversible changes if the scientific experts had done their due diligence.

This alone speaks volumes. It goes to show just how much reach the woke mob enjoyed going back YEARS.

Enough is enough.

Knowing what we know today…we can’t afford to keep sacrificing children to fanatic ideologues who deny TRUTH about gender and biology.

Detransitioners Warned About This For Quite Some Time

Believers in gender ideology work OVERTIME to silence anyone who speaks out against the mutilation of children…medical, psychological, or otherwise.

They don’t want the public to hear from people who underwent puberty blockers/gender reassignment surgeries as minors, only to later regret it.

There’s a REASON for that!

Detransitioners effortlessly dismantle woke lies about gender ideology.

As adults, many have come out to affirm that puberty blockers worsened their mental challenges while sterilizing their bodies.

Many will never get their lives, voices, or potential futures back.

It’s a TRAGEDY of the highest order.

THIS, combined with the new Dutch study, makes the path forward quite clear.

We can’t let more children see their IQs drop.

We can’t let extremists trans the kids in the name of gender ideology.

Moving forward, we need to make puberty blockers ILLEGAL in the United States…once and for all!