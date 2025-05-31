From the very beginning, hysteria over COVID was manufactured and weaponized for one reason: to help big pharma rake in billions of dollars.

Real scientific studies showed that COVID was a fairly tame virus to the average person. Folks who needed to proceed with caution were those with pre existing medical conditions and those of advanced age.

If our public officials were wise, they would have encouraged vulnerable demographics to take protective measures. Instead, COVID mitigation efforts happened with an inappropriate, one size fits all approach.

Sadly, the consequences of these choices are still being felt in 2025. Thousands of people have died from receiving needless, risky jabs that failed to undergo proper testing and analysis.

On top of that, COVID vaccines remain recommended for children to receive, despite the lack of scientific support. However, this is something that President Trump can - and should - put an immediate end to.

This Poison Shouldn’t Be Anywhere Near Children

During a sit down on the Tucker Carlson show, author Bret Weinstein explained just how quickly we could do away with these troublesome recommendations.

According to Weinstein, it would require the president to disallow mRNA jabs from being pushed on young people. However, the author claims that, per multiple sources, Trump hasn’t been too receptive to pushback against these jabs.

Weinstein also revealed that it should be “criminal” for children to receive such dangerous COVID shots. We’ve already seen the adverse ramifications. Following up, he told audiences no one should be ingesting these medicines because they’re simply not safe.

Before his time with Carlson ended, Weinstein explained that Trump was deceived by so called scientific experts who lied about COVID jabs. None of the people who handled the development of these vaccinations were truthful about their contents.

Big pharma looked at mass panic over COVID and saw it as an opportunity to earn money, plain and simple. Tragically, they didn’t care how many Americans would suffer for pharmaceutical companies to make a quick buck.

A Clear Path Forward

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a consistent voice, speaking out about the risks posed by certain vaccines. With RFK Jr. now holding a key place in the Trump administration, many Americans remain hopeful that this will make a difference.

Across social media platforms like X, people are urging him to schedule a meeting with the president. During this meeting, the Health and Human Services secretary can point out the clear and present dangers posed by COVID jabs.

This will require laying out all the problems with mRNA products and why they don’t belong in any child’s body. Even if these vaccinations aren’t “mandated” around the country, that’s not good enough.

The mere formal recommendation of COVID shots sends a message that they’re alright to inject into the body. Heart complications, other vaccine injuries, and even deaths from mRNA prove otherwise.

We can’t allow our kids to be sacrificed at the altar of big pharma any longer.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act Needs to Go As Well

In 1986, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was passed to give manufacturers an out from financial consequences in the event of harm caused by vaccines.

Because of this decree, Americans are prohibited from suing the creators of these shots, regardless of any injuries caused. So long as such a law remains in effect, big pharma will never be incentivized to do the right thing.

After all, if they don’t have to answer anyone or risk lawsuits for negligence, why wouldn’t they just throw a vaccine together and claim it’s safe? This is an easy money making route; though it also leaves everyday people at the mercy of bloodless, greedy pharmaceutical companies.

Republicans in Congress - along with President Trump - should move swiftly to overturn the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. This would restore power in the hands of the people…and away from the establishment.

If vaccine manufacturers could be sued for defective, dangerous products, the shots they release would become a lot safer, very quickly.

We Can’t Afford to Wait Any Longer

The mRNA vaccines being recommended to children have a documented track record of damaging the immune system.

Once these chemicals get into a human body, the immune system promptly begins targeting circulatory vessels and the heart itself. This is dangerous for anyone, but especially for kids, whose bodies are still developing.

Taking mRNA COVID jabs could leave them with lifelong medical complications or even kill them. Yet, there’s a clear solution to all of this, which is getting President Trump to do away with formal recommendations for these jabs.

Author Bret Weinstein shouldn’t be the only person drawing attention to this matter. Members of the Trump administration, along with Republicans throughout all levels of government, need to get the president’s ear on this one.

Saving our children from big pharma’s clutches is a must…and we can’t leave any stone unturned.