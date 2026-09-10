What is happening in schools today is that school administration are creating two sets of rules depending upon which group of children they want to benefit. Thus, we have an educational system based on power and not principle.

Across America, parents are watching as the same administrator who is defending a child’s ‘right’ to bodily autonomy for their own medical choices is simultaneously denying another child (also theirs) parental supervision.

This type of discriminatory treatment of children creates outrage because it views them not as individual children deserving of similar protection, but as political pawns to further the agenda of the progressive movement.

Hey, Teacher, Leave the Kids Alone

In area after area, families are experiencing the repercussions of rules being applied selectively to support those complaining the loudest, resulting in both liberty and fairness taking a back seat.