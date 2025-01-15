For far too long, the dogmatic ideology known as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been allowed to run rampant. We’ve seen this spiraling out of control not just in various schools across the nation, but also in the workforce.

Over the past several years, various large companies have decided they want to meet racial and gender quotas. Rather than a meritocracy-based system where the most qualified people get the job, we’re seeing DEI get ill-prepared individuals into various positions they aren’t ready for.

This isn’t just a liability to the companies engaging in this practice; it also poses real harm to job seekers and consumers. Getting a job can mean the difference between paying one’s mortgage and having to face foreclosure. Depending on the employment position, hiring the wrong person in the name of DEI can put consumers at risk of physical harm or even death.

Thankfully, the days of DEI gone wild are coming to an end. As a matter of fact, CEOs who insist on upholding this latest brand of wokeness could very well find themselves in prison very soon.

The Incoming Assistant AG Can Put an End to This

DEI’s longevity thus far is an unfortunate result of leaders in power allowing it to go unchecked. However, this looks set to end very soon. Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon has been handpicked by incoming President Trump to serve as the new assistant attorney general.

If she is confirmed by the Senate accordingly, Dhillon would have the power to put an end to DEI once and for all. This means holding companies accountable when they discriminate while hiring on the basis of race and gender. Despite this discrimination being repackaged as a form of “equity” or “fair representation,” it still remains extremely insidious.

To date, Dhillon is one of many public figures across the country who recognizes the danger of DEI. She’s on board with not just tackling this in the workforce, but also in schools and across all other levels.

Get 25% off for 1 year

DEI Has Always Been Illegal