** This long article is partially a response to audiobooking the disgusting book, “Mein Kampf” a few months ago. Before this, I had no clue that Hitler and Goebbels were huge advocates for Social Justice. **

The religion of power is godless because its adherents vie to be gods. Where all are gods, there can be no God.

Social justice warriors strive to tear down barriers — i.e., Western institutions — to achieve “equity,” that nebulous state where there are equal outcomes for all people regardless of race, class, gender, sexual orientation, or whatever other identity division they can come up with. To achieve equity, people must be treated unequally.

Could a country be home to a Hobbesian war of all against all in a never-ending quest for power and a society where all are guaranteed equal outcomes? Of course not. But that won’t stop the would-be gods and social justice warriors from teaming up to create an anti-Christian, dystopian world by consigning reality to the nether regions of their twisted logic.

The religion of power is rife with factions. Nazis, communists, socialists, fascists, and myriad colors of the neo-Marxist rainbow have different agendas but a common goal: the abolition of the individual and the establishment of an omnipotent governmental system to enforce the ideology’s skewed vision.

The fact that the basic tenets of these ideologies are at odds with one another fuels the hatred that is part and parcel of a system divorced from natural law. Where natural law is rejected, relativism reigns supreme.

These ideologies mock all that is sacred by replacing divinity with radical secular blasphemies like that seen at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in France where the Last Supper was characterized as a bacchanalian feast of depravity.

When secular powers usurp symbols of divine transcendence, the religion of power and social justice come together under the banner of relativism. The two become one.

Social Justice vs Natural Law

Natural law is governed by reason. Social justice focuses on the distribution of power at the expense of reason.

St. Thomas Aquinas wrote, “To be sure, the light of reason is placed by nature in every man, to guide him in his acts towards his end.” What is man’s “end”? The good. The guiding tenet of natural law is that "good is to be done and pursued and evil avoided." But what is good?

For Aquinas, reason reveals natural laws beneficial to human society like marriage, family, and the desire to know God. Reason also allows humans to understand — if they so choose — that actions like adultery, suicide, and lying are not good for the individual or society and should be avoided.

If Aquinas’ thought comes off as common sense to you, you are not a social justice warrior.

Social justice warriors do not see people as unique individuals who naturally congregate because they are social animals, but as oppressors and oppressed — categories predetermined by the imposition of identity politics onto the people.

In the religion of power, fate trumps free will. If you are born a female person of color, you are oppressed, no matter if you happen to be Kamala Harris or Nikki Haley.

If you identify as one of the 72 genders dreamed up by the left — whether it be amaregender, fluidflux, genderblank, or something else — it’s not a matter of choice (free will) but irrational feelings. And, guess what, you are one of the oppressed. Reality is the oppressor.

Social justice warriors sacrifice the reason inherent in natural law on the altar of power in the hopes of creating a new law where to enforce the lie that they are gods and the people must worship them.

Case Study: Adolph Hitler

In August 1920, a young Adolf Hitler delivered one of his first public addresses in Munich, Germany. The speech lasted almost two hours and was interrupted numerous times by cheers from an admiring bog of fans.

In the speech, young Adolph said he did not believe that “ever on earth could a state survive with continuing inner health if it were not based on inner social justice.” Hitler employed the phrase “social justice” in other speeches. The nebulous concept was central to his dystopian vision.

Rainer Zitelmann, in his book Hitler’s National Socialism, demonstrated that Hitler was not looking to create a state or society that treated people equally or protected individual rights. Like Marx, Hitler viewed the world through the lens of power structures and how they oppressed the people.

According to Zitelmann, Hitler promoted ideas like social mobility, meritocracy, and a German state “in which birth is nothing and achievements and ability are everything.” Hitler saw a future where “the abolition of all privileges” was realized and a “classless” society would become heaven on earth.

To realize the dream, Hitler wanted to “tear down all the social barriers in Germany without compunction.”

He wasn’t alone. Social justice was integral to the Nazi political platform.

Because it seems inseparable from the social idea and we do not believe that there could ever exist a state with lasting inner health if it is not built on internal social justice, and so we have joined forces with this knowledge.

“This is from a speech given by Joseph Goebbels in 1932,” Ian McKelvey posted on X. “In it, he speaks at length about social justice (and socialism). The Nazis spoke and wrote about social justice often. In fact, it was part of the Nazi political platform. There is NOTHING right-wing about Nazism.”

What do Marx, Hitler, and the Wokenistas like Kamala Harris have in common? They’re all progressives. They worship at the Altar of Power and call it the love of the oppressed. They divide people into classes and assign them political identities by which they can be controlled.

Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, went as far as to say that Lenin, one of the primary architects of communism along with Marx, was second only to Hitler as the “greatest man” who had ever lived.

Welcome to Mordor

Nazis, Communists, and Wokenistas, oh no! They proclaim the love of humanity while clamping the cuffs around the wrists of sycophants and useful idiots. If you disagree with their madness masquerading as reality on the grounds of natural law or anything else, you are an oppressor and must be converted, re-educated, or disappeared.

Here are what I believe are the 3 main denominations of this Newage woke Marxist religion:

Social/Class Consciousness:

Socialist

Communist

Some Postmodernists

Fascists (Fascio means trade union)

Race Consciousness:

Nazism

Critical Race Theorists (leftist college professors)

Sexual Consciousness:

Critical Theory (Horkheimer attempted to combine Freud with Marx)

Queer Theory

Don’t be fooled: social justice warriors are fanatical disciples of the religion of power who would see it subvert and replace all other religions, including yours. Welcome to Mordor (i.e., Washington D.C.):

“One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

Don’t buy into the bull. Social justice is code for the way of totalitarianism, and the priests of the religion of power use it to lure innocent people into subservience.

Wherever and whenever you hear someone say something akin to, “I’m all for social justice,” beware. Odds are they have no idea what they’re talking about.

The Nazi Marxist

In 1942, Adolph Hitler wrote, "My feelings against Americanism are feelings of hatred and deep repugnance. I feel myself more akin to any European country, no matter which."

Hitler’s hatred for America was a product of his hatred for Jews and anything else that stood in his way on the road to power. Hatred poisoned his soul and his logic.

“Everything about the behavior of American society reveals that it's half Judaised, and the other half negrified. How can one expect a State like that to hold together?” Hitler ranted.

Today, Hitler might sound like a gnarled backwoods racist who hasn’t come out of his cave for decades. Or he might sound similar to a pro-Hamas protestor at a college campus near you. The old racism meets the new antisemitism and the two become one. Hitler would be proud.

America is looking more and more like the Third Reich, except for the fact that the hatred central to Hitler’s vision faced outward. Today, leftists are teaching Americans to hate inwardly by painting America as a land of racist genocidal maniacs raised as vampires on the blood of the oppressed.

And then there’s the Russians bemoaning the Nazis in Ukraine and the Ukrainians demonizing the Communists in Russia. Maybe that’s why Hitler preferred Europe over America: the Europeans have the good sense to project their hatred outward rather than allow it to wither their hearts from within.

The Logic of Hate

In his autobiography Mein Kampf, Hitler opined, “He [the Jew] kowtowed to the worker, hypocritically pretended to feel pity for him and his lot, and even to be indignant at the misery and poverty which the worker had to endure.”

Hitler equated the Jews inside Germany with Marxists to demonize them. In doing so, he borrowed the Marxist tactic of pitting the oppressor against the oppressed.

“That is the way in which the Jew endeavored to gain the confidence of the working class. He showed himself eager to study their various hardships, whether real or imaginary, and strove to awaken a yearning on the part of the workers to change the conditions under which they lived,” Hitler explained.

Put another way, the father of all Nazis borrowed a play out of the Marxist playbook. Hitler cast Jews in the role of the bourgeoisie and the Aryans as the suffering proletariats who suffered, many unknowingly, at the hands of their evil masters.

“The Jew artfully enkindled that innate yearning for social justice which is a typical Aryan characteristic. Once that yearning became alive it was transformed into hatred against those in more fortunate circumstances of life. The next stage was to give a precise philosophical aspect to the struggle for the elimination of social wrongs. And thus the Marxist doctrine was invented.”

Now I’m confused. Was it a Marxist or Nazi doctrine?

Let me see if I can get this straight. Aryans had an “innate yearning for social justice” and the Jews enkindled it so the Nazis had to mercilessly exterminate them to realize justice? Talk about poisoned logic.

Never mind the fact that “Aryan” appears to be a prehistoric linguistic matter rather than a racial distinction. That means the Aryan race is more akin to the Kree or Skrull of Marvel Comics fame than a historical line of human ethnicity or race.

Maybe Hitler suffered from a form of myth-madness where the afflicted attempt to disguise historical reality in a grotesque mask of alternative history. Hitler believed Aryans were a mythical race of supermen, and the fever dream caused the ignoble deaths of millions of Jewish people.

The Nazis weren’t supermen. They were monsters sprung to life out of Hitler’s nightmare. Myth-madness isn’t as rare as it used to be. You could say it’s become an epidemic.

The Frankfurt Connection

In 1923, a group of philosophers, cultural theorists, and sociologists formed the Institute of Social Research in Frankfurt, Germany. Branded the Frankfurt School, the group was comprised of leftists such as Walter Benjamin, Theodor Adorno, Erich Fromm, Max Horkheimer, and Herbert Marcuse.

Made up of neo-Marxists who hoped for a socialist revolution in Germany, the Frankfurt School set out to create a living nightmare of their own. Their hopes were dashed when the Nazi Party took hold of the country.

Dejected by their failure to foresee Hitler’s rise, they retaliated by developing critical theory, a strange brew of Marx, Nietzsche, Freud, and other godless would-be gods. And then they ran to America.

The rag-tag group of critical theorists set out to destroy Western institutions and values in the hopes of creating a communist/socialist heaven on earth. Their skewed vision of reality spread like a mutating virus.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a variant of the critical theory virus, the brainchild of legal theorist Derrick Bell and his infected intellectual kin.

CRT is built on the idea that the world is based on systems of power. In other words, it’s reductionist. Marks reduced all to economics, Freud reduced everything to sex, and Nietzsche reduced everything to power.

CRT reduced everything to race and ran with the idea. Its proponents proclaimed that the American law system is systemically oppressive and, by association, America is systemically racist. The racism inherent to America produced an alliance between working-class whites and the oppressor capitalists to prevent working-class solidarity.

It sounds a lot like the Jews in Hitler’s Germany endeavoring to gain the confidence of the working class. A contemporary American-born Nazi might parrot his German predecessor by writing, “He [the Capitalist] kowtowed to the worker, hypocritically pretended to feel pity for him and his lot, and even to be indignant at the misery and poverty which the worker had to endure.”

Leftists — whether they know it or not — give praise to Nietzsche as their intellectual father. They take it for granted that all can be reduced to power, and to gain power you have to carve up human society into governable chunks by reducing its individuals into theoretical pawns and placing them in configurations of oppressor vs oppressed.

Where all is power, truth is reduced to relativism. This is the creed of the Left.

Dictators and Relativists

In 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who would soon become Pope Benedict XVI, warned, “We are moving toward a dictatorship of relativism which does not recognize anything as for certain and which has as its highest goal one’s own ego and one’s own desires.”

Ratzinger might have said, “We are approaching the day where there are no facts, only interpretations and everything is just a will to power,” and then declared Nietzsche a Prophet of Satan.

CRT heeded the call and vied for a position in the hierarchy of relativism. CRT pushes the idea that:

There is no absolute truth, only competing narratives. This renders “lived experiences” as more important than facts. It doesn't matter that a biological male can never physically be made into a biological woman. If a boy feels like a girl, that’s what he is. Reality be damned.

Individuals are either the oppressor or the oppressed. The unique individual is squashed under the yoke of identity politics.

Because America is systemically racist, it must be torn down. Capitalism is necessarily racist and therefore must cease to exist.

The simple refutation of CRT is that, by its own admission, everything is relative, including CRT. The same applies to all the neo-Marxist structures of oppressor/oppressed: they are all relative and can never rise to the level of objective truth.

Power devoid of truth is necessarily irrational. Why neo-Marxists insist on concocting rational-sounding theories to cover the fact that they are inherently irrational is irrational. The Left’s competing narratives always devolve into chaos only to be born again into the same irrational hell. Where everything is a will to power, irrationality reigns supreme.

CRT, for example, insists on treating people differently according to race. That’s the definition of racism. It sounds more like a neo-Nazi ploy than a neo-Marxist scheme.

Then again, Marx and Hitler had a lot in common. They might have been great buddies but for the fact that in the gamer of power, there can only be one winner. And so the fight goes on. Marxist, Nazis, Socialists, and other Leftists are determined to impose their reductionist visions of human society onto you and me.

They refuse to acknowledge that reality isn't a theory. Reality isn’t dependent on any man or woman. It doesn't depend on humanity. Humans live in reality. They can manipulate it, but they can’t create truth.

How many more must die before the leftist theorists are forced into admitting they can’t be gods?