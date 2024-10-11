For a long time, Western countries like the United States have benefited from having some of the finest higher education institutions in the world. However, many of these institutions are on a self-inflicted decline due to the toxic ideology and the rising influence of Marxism on college campuses.



At the same time, tuition costs have been rising in many Western countries, especially in the United States, where the government now has control of the student loan market. Many students have been unable to pay their student loans, and many people on income-driven plans are still seeing their loan balances grow due to the low payment requirements.

The rising costs, falling standards, and increased woke practices have led many people to reconsider pursuing higher education. However, higher education certainly has a role to play in society, and students merely need access to an alternative, low-cost academic model.



Jordan Peterson has been one of the strongest thought leaders on topics like free speech and the threat of Marxism on college campuses, and he appears most equipped to take on woke universities and provide a sane alternative. Jordan Peterson has launched his online school, which offers a low-cost alternative to overpriced woke colleges. Models like these may be responsible for disrupting academia and giving free thinkers an alternative avenue to expand their minds.

Peterson Academy: A Threat to the University Establishment

Jordan Peterson, who has been criticized by universities worldwide, has decided to strike back with his alternative to the university experience. He recently launched his online school, which will offer a variety of courses in a low-cost online format. This program aims to provide an alternative to overpriced and woke university programs, as these programs prevent free thinking and leave students saddled with debt.

Jordan Peterson has been consistently attacked by universities and other woke establishments but has held his ground and continues to champion free speech ideals. Peterson jokingly discussed how he was canceled by universities, and felt like this was an appropriate response.

“ I think it’s funny. I got canceled at the university, so I could try to return the favor.”

The Peterson Academy offers a variety of courses on multiple topics and has already enrolled more than 30,000 students. He has already been able to attract professors from Harvard, Cambridge, Columbia, and Oxford, who teach classes in areas like humanities, finance, health, and sciences. This online subscription model is very beneficial for students, and the university will even offer monthly payment plans for some students.



The benefits of this academy include access to courses from top-tier university professors without exposure to some of the toxic, woke ideology that has plagued college campuses. As students become dissatisfied with the intellectual shortcomings of traditional universities and the rising tuition costs, alternatives like this can sweep in as a low-cost, sane approach to higher education.

Addressing Higher Education Issues: Marxism is Crushing Institutional Quality

There are a plethora of issues within the current higher education system, and the Peterson Academy takes a stand against these issues and provides prospective students with a solid alternative.



Jordan Peterson has aggressively tackled some of the toxic themes dominating Western universities, such as political correctness and woke themes. This opposition has resulted in many ungrounded attacks on Peterson’s reputation. The College of Psychologists of Ontario pushed back against Peterson in 2023 and stated that he had to go through social media retraining.

This is a disturbing trend that shows how censorship from media organizations and universities can have very damaging impacts on free thinking. Many of the universities that despise free thinkers like Jordan Peterson were unable to directly condemn the antisemitic protests that took place on their campus, so these universities are not accurate judges of character.



One rising issue with higher education bodies throughout Western countries is that tuition costs have been rising substantially, leaving many students with an unmanageable amount of debt when they graduate. Universities have not only coddled students, by exposing them to woke ideas, but have also failed to prepare them for the reality of the repayment terms of these loans. The long-term result will be a decline in enrollment if universities continue to fail to prepare students for basic economic realities.

While many claim that the prestige of these universities may make it worthwhile, it is very clear to see that this status is diminishing. For example, many elite universities expressed anti-semitic views and failed to condemn the call for violence against Jews. Peterson has argued that this moral flaw is a result of Marxism spreading to US universities.



Peterson Academy has also pointed out other flaws in Ivy League universities, including the idea that humans need to limit their consumption of gasoline, meat, and electricity to combat climate change.

These ideas are intellectually entitled and ignore all of the progress that has occurred in developing countries due to capitalism and access to low-cost fossil fuels. The world continues to run primarily on fossil fuels, so this idea is divorced from economic reality.



The traditional university model is certainly on the decline, and some universities may not be salvageable. Moreover, Ivy League universities, in particular, have debased themselves in recent years, and it may take a long time for them to rehabilitate their image after their anti-Semitic protests.

Many students want to have an intellectually engaging experience through a university but are rightfully taken aback by some of the developments at elite universities, which charge an arm and a leg in tuition and have been overtaken by Marxist ideals.

Scam Accusations: Classic Woke Projection

Many may be quick to call the Peterson Academy a scam. Jordan Peterson recently addressed the true scam by showing how college tuition has been soaring at a rapid rate and that these universities have been unable to implement benefits for students when they enter the labor market.



Many critics of Peterson will likely try to argue that Peterson’s academy does not provide a valid educational experience. These allegations come at the most obtuse timing, as many educational platforms like Coursera have launched credential courses from universities and other sources, at a similar price point. The Peterson Academy is likely the beginning of the liberation of academia in the United States, as private-sector solutions like these will likely continue to take on universities if they continue to fail students.

The Future of Higher Education: Low-Cost Alternatives Can Spark Change

Higher education is undergoing a massive transformation, and free thinkers like Jordan Peterson are leading the way in challenging DEI and other woke ideals.



Universities may or may not be capable of doing a 180-degree turn and recovering. If there is any hope of universities recovering, they need to face more competition from the private sector, and options like Peterson Academy can help make this happen. If there is no hope, then individuals in society still need an intellectual platform like this, and Peterson Academy can help provide this experience at a low cost.



Ordinary people in the United States and other Western countries have been struggling financially since the 2020s, and low-cost options like this can be a more affordable way for them to gain access to high-quality university courses. Peterson has been a very strong thought leader in areas like education and free speech and has clearly outlined the dangers of rising Marxism in education and society. This course offering can provide a solid, low-cost alternative for individuals who are interested in higher education, without all of the Marxist quirks.