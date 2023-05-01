Over 650 Subscribers!
I'm happy you're here
I just emailed the winner of last month’s little giveaway of a three silver coins. 112 people signed up (Thanks!) and the random number generator selected 52. So, if you signed up in the last few days, be sure to double-check your spam folder.
We now have over 650 free thinking, good looking, and patriotic members of this newletter. It’s not a ton, but i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.