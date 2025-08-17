

The United States currently has the most universities ranked among the top 50 global universities of any country. However, the state of American higher education has rapidly shifted in recent years.



Is the United States heading for a dark turn in the future?



Many elite universities have continued to fall prey to ideologies that have turned these formerly prestigious universities into a global laughingstock.



Gad Saad has commented on how we are at risk of losing hundreds of years of progress.





“A long epistemological, cultural, and ideological battle is brewing. We must commit to winning this battle, lest we destroy the edifices of enlightened reason that took hundreds of years to erect.”

At the heart of the decline of the American education system is the dominance of radical leftist ideals, which have created an addled echo chamber of parasitic ideas that run free and unchallenged.

It is clear that American universities, particularly the Ivy League universities, are experiencing a massive decline in standards. These universities know nothing about true intellectual diversity. They can’t claim they are pursuing diversity if only a minute percentage of the campus supports traditional, conservative ideas that have helped America flourish for decades.

The Lack of Diversity at DEI Harvard



Despite its grandiose claims, Harvard is probably one of the least diverse universities in our country. It has been intellectually strangled by this inferior academic state.



A new 60 Minutes interview showed just how dominated Harvard has become by liberal ideals, as 75% of its faculty identified as liberal.

Conservatives only make up 3% of the faculty at Harvard. So much for diversity.



This setup can be dangerous on many levels. Some of the few conservative students in this setting may feel the need to self-censor out of fear of ostracism and other social consequences from both students and the professors. Professors with conservative views also have to be on edge in this environment.

During the 60 Minutes interview, Ferguson discussed how it was common for faculty members to make calls to have people fired.







“The president of a university I won't name once told me that he received on average one email a day from a member of the university community calling for somebody else to be fired for something they’d said. That reminds me vividly of the battle days of Stalin’s Soviet Union, and yet it's happening on American campuses.”

Anyone who is knowledgeable about history knows how scary this setup could be for the United States of America. Some of these movements in the university setting also bear a striking resemblance to the university climate during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Many people in the United States don’t believe that this could happen to them, oblivious to the fact that the wheels are slowly in motion.

The growth of the liberal American university system, in both the Ivy League and other public university settings, has created a massive and dangerous class divide in society, especially as many of these students are now entering the workplace. Even in work settings, many people with conservative views may feel less open to sharing their views.



A new Axios poll shows that most consumers view companies as liberal, a massive change from the past.





Universities, which are arguably the bedrock of society, have created a massive surge in liberal views in society and the economy. This intolerant minefield of toxic ideologies will make things much more difficult in society, leading to rising polarization and silenced conservative voices.



This artificial class divide, largely pushed by the liberal university complex, will have dangerous consequences if left unchecked. In particular, society’s growing hate for capitalism, even among college-educated individuals, is very dangerous. Historically, such models have only produced famine and genocide.

Fake Academia Monster



Universities claim to be pursuing the truth and diversity, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. In reality, they just want people who look different but think the same. Many US universities are socially and morally dead and have also seen a massive decline in standards.



Ayn Rand sounded the alarm early on this disturbing trend taking place in universities, and sadly, her dystopian vision of higher education came to pass in the United States.

“All the conditions and ideas necessary to turn men into abjectly helpless serfs of dictatorship rule the institutes of today’s higher education as a tight monopoly, with very few and rare exceptions. Hatred of reason and worship of blind emotions. Hatred of success and worship of self-sacrifice.”

Many universities continued to double down on their toxic ideologies for years, at which point Ivy League universities are unrecognizable from their former prestige. The soaring growth of leftism has driven reason out of many universities, and many university programs also worship DEI, altruism, and self-sacrifice over the success of the individual.



The biggest fear moving forward is the DEI rebranding efforts, which will cause us to further kick the Marxist can down the road.

Luckily, Trump has made it very clear where he stands on this matter.





“We are going to choke off the money to schools that aid the Marxist assault on our American heritage and on Western civilization itself.”

Universities like Harvard have become very notorious for these toxic ideologies, which most notably reared their heads in late 2023 when there were rising cases of antisemitism on so-called “elite” university campuses. The foundation of this immoral viewpoint is that Jews can’t possibly be victims because of their immense success and contributions to society. Therefore, Jews were excluded from the university’s fake empathy programming.



When these types of crazy ideas pop up on campus, we have to question how a so-called elite university fell for this intellectual garbage. However, many of the warning signs of declining standards have been ignored.



The overall decline in academic standards is a serious source of concern. These universities have historically created brilliant employees and entrepreneurs, and have attracted stellar foreign students who have made substantial contributions to the American economy. This academic state, which we have taken for granted, may disappear if standards keep declining and foreign students begin to look elsewhere.

Harvard has even decided to launch remedial math courses for students who struggle with basic math concepts. This is not the behavior of an elite university.





The academic youth are vulnerable to negative programming in the university system, which can easily carry on into their lives as they enter corporations and clash with individuals who do not share these misplaced views. Rather than having a love for their country and a desire to innovate, many will instead be possessed by cultural Marxist ideologies. The end result is a massive loss for American companies.





Federal Pushback



The battle taking place in the American education system is arguably one of the most important political battles that we will face in the upcoming years. These university systems have previously been the foundation of our society, economy, and innovative prowess. Any adverse changes will spread to the economy, media, and other sections of society, making our entire country vulnerable to declining economic progress and the adversities that occur under every cultural Marxist system.



Harvard already boasts the world’s largest endowment fund and has benefited substantially from federal funding. It has been able to do so despite acting against the interests of the American economy. It is time for the federal government to start auditing Harvard’s intellectual pursuits.



Trump has responded by cutting federal grants to universities that do not comply with federal laws. Simply put, organizations like this should solely exist in the private sector if they want to defy the federal government. Columbia has already lost a recent legal case to the federal government, and Harvard may be poised for an even greater loss.



The public sector should only fund universities that obey the law and strive to produce citizens who have a love for the country, capitalism, innovation, and other stoic traits.









