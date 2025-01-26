It wasn’t long ago when the political left insisted the only thing that mattered was the growing wealth gap between the haves and the have-nots. As leftists are fond of claiming, the class war is the “dialectic” that spawns political and social change.

There isn’t much talk of class warfare now that the likes of Bernie Sanders have been relegated to has-beens. Instead, the focus is now on promoting people of color and women.

The problem with prioritizing supposedly marginalized groups is that it neglects merit. As detailed below, Ohio State is guilty of exactly that.

America’s DEI Debate Hits Ohio State’s Campus

Ohio State’s Dean of Arts and Humanities, Dana Renga, recently gave approval for a faculty search committee shaped by unfair DEI policy. Emails obtained through records requests reveal the search was shaped by discrimination against those of the white race.

“We decided as a committee that diversity was just as important as perceived merit as we made our selections.” – Statement from Ohio State internal committee report

The emails reflect America’s torn cultural fabric in which race-based discrimination against Caucasians is not only permitted but encouraged. The burgeoning racial division is a sad state of affairs to say the least.

Reverse Racism is in Full Effect

Though some Americans benefited from generational legacy with roots dating back to slavery, those families are few in number. The vast majority of white Americans do not hail from a family that owned slaves.

Some Irish immigrants were forced into indentured servitude, meaning white people are also the victims of historical oppression.

Ohio State’s faculty search committee favors racial minorities despite the fact that the enslavement of all races has been the norm throughout most of human history.

"We actively sought to create a pool of 3 finalists who were of color," the report states elsewhere. One might expect an upper-level administrator to have flagged such statements, at the very least out of concern over legal liability. Instead, both deans waived it through.” - Statement from Ohio State internal committee report

Read through the report and emails obtained through formal information requests and you’ll find some unsettling admissions. The evidence trail reveals the search committee went out of its way to guarantee 5 of the 12 final candidates were individuals of color.

The embarrassing admissions don’t stop there. Members of the employee search committee also admit they actively strived to develop a candidate pool consisting of three finalists, all of whom were individuals of color.

“We agreed as a committee that diversity was a crucial factor alongside perceived merit as we made our selection.” - Statement from Ohio State internal committee report

In other words, no white people were considered for the open post even though they might have had more merit than the other candidates.

Should Diversity be Celebrated?

Rewind to the 90s and you might recall high schools throughout America were rolling out “Celebrating Diversity” classes. The classes were developed in anticipation of steady immigration throughout the ensuing decades.

There was a silent understanding that many women would choose to bypass the opportunity to reproduce, opening America’s door to unskilled immigrants from distant lands.

Ohio State’s emails pertaining to the new hire search process symbolize the country’s overt celebration of diversity. The university’s internal messages show its deans regularly provided approval for job finalist interviews based on diversity protocols.

Some argue adding racially diverse individuals, women, and those who are a part of the LGBTQ community enhances internal dialogue and operations.

However, trust can decline in multicultural societies. People are less likely to share when forced to engage in ridiculous race-based trainings.

The forcing of DEI measures exacerbates the divide in American society. America is quickly transforming into Canada; a woke hellhole.

Turn on the Toronto or Vancouver nightly news and you’ll find Canada’s top cities have become cesspools of wokeism, crime, poverty, and homelessness. Canada is the nightmare scenario we must avoid.

Trump’s Administration Marks the end of DEI

Though diversity provides fresh and stimulating perspectives, forced DEI measures are excessively divisive.

The election of Donald Trump represents the dawn of a new era. Instead of becoming even more similar to our dysfunctional Canadian counterparts, we are beginning to revert back to fairness.

We are now turning the page on DEI, wokeness, and unlawful immigration for good, starting a new chapter of American meritocracy and unity.