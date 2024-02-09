Old Media Was Better
Hollywood can't find its so-called "modern audience" because it never existed
https://youtu.be/h1OfRlJH8oo
Back in the glory days, stories were like a fine banquet for the imagination, filled with depth, richness, and heart.
Characters weren't just pixels; they were tapestries woven with intricate details and compelling story arcs.
Fast forward to today, and it's like feasting on unwanted leftovers from a microwave—reboots and cin…
