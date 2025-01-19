In public schools across the nation, wokeness has become an unmitigated disaster. Impressionable children are being brainwashed to hate the United States, view one another as the enemy, and believe that people are inherently oppressed or privileged on the basis of their immutable characteristics.

For years, parents have been speaking out about just how wrong all of this is. They’ve made their voices heard at school board meetings and otherwise attempted to reach educators. Unfortunately, academic elites aren’t all that interested in what the mothers and fathers of this country have to say.

Just a few years ago, parents who vocalized their concerns about wokeness in classrooms were called domestic terrorists by the federal government. However, the tide is finally starting to turn. Last month, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s superintendent of public schools, made a major announcement that parents are celebrating nationwide.

Wokeness Won’t Be Taught in Oklahoma’s Public Schools

Over the past several years, public schools have gained an unfortunate reputation for pushing anti-American ideologies at every single turn. Kids in these classrooms are falling behind, leading to a major literacy crisis nationwide.

The story is quite different in Oklahoma. In public remarks, Walters confirmed that Oklahoma’s public schools aren’t going to embrace wokeness in any form. This means that young people will learn the true facts about American history, rather than the revised version that comes with critical race theory.

