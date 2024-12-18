Fact #1: Antisemitism is anti-American. The Founding Fathers respected Jewish tradition.

Fact #2: You can’t be an antisemitic and a Catholic. Jesus was a Jew.

Try telling this to “Christian conservatives” like Nick Fuentes–an avowed antisemitic. Fuentes doesn’t mind wandering blindly through a cloud of cognitive dissonance as long as he’s making money doing it.

Fuentes has gone so far as to claim that when the America First Movement takes power, non-Christians are in big trouble. "When we take power, they need to be given the death penalty ...They must be absolutely annihilated when we take power."

Fuentes also asserts that the U.S. needs to become an “authoritarian Catholic nation” where everything–media, government, Hollywood, is run by Catholics. “I want this to be a Catholic occupied government, not a Jewish occupied government."

Apparently, Fuentes was asleep at his Catholic catechism classes–either that or he skipped them altogether.

Granted, Fuentes is young. He enjoys being in the spotlight and is willing to spout all kinds of nonsense to take center stage. Does Fuentes believe the bull coming out of his mouth or is he confused to the point of delusion?

Whatever the case, the record must be set straight, for the sake of Fuentes and all Catholics. Catholics cannot be antisemitic and this means Fuentes is not Catholic and should quit claiming he is.

Antisemitism In The Catholic Church

Robert Barron, Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota and the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, is alarmed by antisemitism in the Catholic Church.

A few weeks ago, at the commencement of Hanukkah, my Word on Fire team published on our social media platforms a graphic of a Menorah accompanied by a text from St. John Paul II celebrating the spiritual bond that connects Catholics and Jews. Harmless enough, right? Wrong apparently. For this simple image and quote were met with a firestorm of angry protests from, it appears, even some Catholics who gave vent to frankly shocking expressions of anti-Semitism. Mind you, I’ve been on social media for over twenty years, and I’m well acquainted with how vile that space can be, but this outpouring of rage staggered even this grizzled veteran. Let me give you just a sample: “Did they fill your pockets with shekels to say this?” “Judaism is the anti-Christ religion.” “Semites literally steal everything . . . literally worthless thieves.” “Sin-o-gogue of Satan anyone?” “Well, there is the deicide thing.” “If by brother you mean Cain.” Look, I know there are lots of crazy people on the Internet, but, once again, the sheer volume and intensity of these responses—and I’m giving you only a hint of the hundreds of similar remarks—signals that we have a serious problem on our hands.

Barron gives a brief overview of the Jews and Catholics before bringing the current antisemitic problem to the forefront.

When William F. Buckley was endeavoring to launch his journal National Review in the 1950s, he was eager to recruit the best and brightest among the conservative thinkers in the Anglosphere. But he was scrupulous in eliminating from consideration any who exhibited anti-Semitic attitudes, for he knew that they would undermine his project, both morally and intellectually. If the comments on my social media regarding a simple statement of amity between Catholics and Jews is any indicator, we have come, in the Church, to a similar crisis. In the great work of evangelization, I want all the help I can get. I want the most convicted and intelligent Catholics. Period. But I cannot have anti-Semites, because they are, by definition, enemies of Christ. And as Christmas approaches, may we rejoice in the God who deigned to become a little Jewish baby.

Well said, Bishop Barron. There is an antisemitic problem among Catholics, but it doesn’t end there. Antisemitism is not only non-Catholic, it’s anti-American.

Antisemitism in America

In 1984, Ronald Reagan derided Walter F. Mondale and the Democratic leadership for lacking the ''moral courage'' to call out and condemn antisemitism.

Reagan also told a crowd of Jewish supporters on Long Island that he sent American troops to Beirut to prevent another Jewish Holocaust citing that the battle cry, ''never again,'' should ''be impressed on those who question why we went on a peacekeeping mission to Lebanon.''

Reagan wasn't alone. Founding Fathers like George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson are on record supporting the Jewish people.

The Democrats haven’t changed much since Reagan. The rash of recent Pro-Palestinian protests on liberal college campuses occurred because the Left allowed them to get out of hand.

Are Leftists antisemitic? Of course they are. The West is founded on Judeo-Christian values. The left hates the West. Israel has to go for the West to fall. It’s that simple.

Patriotic Americans are sick of the Left’s antics, and this contributed to Trump’s resounding victory in November.

Yes, Trump invited Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago. He also has talked to North Korea’s ruthless Kim Jong Un. He’ll talk to just about anyone, and that’s one of his strengths. Know thy enemy.

Vice President-elect Vance called Fuentes “a total loser” and disavowed him. Vance is a Catholic who bridges the gap between religion and politics. The Trump administration will be decidedly pro-Israel. America–from George Washington to Ronald Reagan–has always been pro-Jewish.

Fuentes Denounced

There are reports of Fuentes being castigated by his local church and the U.S. Conference of Catholics Bishops.

If the reports hold, it’s about time. Cognitive dissonance is a real problem in America. The Left loves it and promotes it. Believing two opposing ideas at once is a recipe for confusion, and confused people do desperate things until someone comes along to clear the fog.

The Deposit of Faith has existed for millennia and attests that Jesus was a Jew. The Constitution is America’s Deposit of Faith–the men who conceived it respected Jewish values and traditions. Both the Deposit of Faith and the Constitution are founded on immutable truths. Both have no room for antisemitism.

Taken together, they clear away fog like sunshine on steroids.

Despite Fuentes and those like him, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”