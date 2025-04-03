For years, sex change surgeries have been repeatedly promoted as essential ways of aiding individuals with gender dysphoria. Time and time again, we’re told that if someone can “present” as the opposite gender, they’ll go on to live happy and fulfilled lives.

Naturally, a narrative such as this has garnered justifiable pushback. Some people pointed out that sex change surgeries fail to get to the root of the problem. Others noted the extent to which these surgeries feed into already existing delusions.

Anyone who dared to push back against these controversial medical practices would eventually be written off as bigoted and hateful. However, as the classic saying goes, facts don’t care about your feelings.

In a new turn of events, the University of Texas just revealed new research that confirms the suspicions of everyone who spoke out against sex change surgeries.

This Was Never an Easy Fix to the Problem. But, Many People Miss These Important Details