In political circles, there’s a lot of debate about science and the merits of certain studies.

More often than not, the deep state likes to pick and choose what people should believe.

Take gender stereotypes, for instance.

If you let the powers that be tell it, there is no validity to documented differences between men and women.

However, in the real world, this just doesn’t hold up. We’ve seen it in real time, from the jobs that men and women generally select to their hobbies, friendships, and other sociological factors.

However, admitting these truths doesn’t support the woke agenda very much.

For quite some time, the establishment’s concerted efforts to deny gender stereotypes picked up traction.

Today? A new study confirms the overwhelming majority of gender stereotypes are spot on.

The Science They Don’t Want You Knowing About

In a recent meta analysis, the findings are clear: at least 85% of generalizations about men and women remain rooted in reality.

Don’t be fooled otherwise. To confirm these findings, 673 trait estimates were tested.

Men ranked higher in assertiveness, while women were more prone to nurturing and communal dispositions.

In the overwhelming majority of cases, these differences between the two genders impact how they move through the world. They also influence voting decisions, career paths, and political ideologies.

The powers that be DON’T want Americans to understand this.

The very same people who scream “trust the science” only like science that supports certain agendas.

Unfortunately for the swamp, they don’t get to pick and choose here.

Facts Over Feelings

The aforementioned meta analysis was published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, conducted by Alice H. Eagly and Judith Hall.

In assessing their findings, we can very clearly see that gender is NOT merely a “social construct” as certain propaganda claims.

As such, there’s no reason to fight against stereotypes or deny the very science which confirms what we’ve known deep down.

Quite simply, the data on men, women, and how the two genders make decisions can’t be dismissed…no matter how much the establishment may want to.

In order to maintain a safe, lawful society, it’s imperative to acknowledge facts, rather than letting a minority of “feelings” run the show.

Stereotypes Exist for a Reason

Here’s another uncomfortable truth: if stereotypes had no basis in reality, they wouldn’t pick up traction and maintain relevance for generations.

Think about it…

Men and women are fundamentally different, designed to complement one another. This shows in the meta analysis linking men with more assertive traits and women with more supportive characteristics.

Embracing these realities, rather than fighting them, allows we the people to structure society accordingly and maintain order.

Denying the truth just creates chaos, confusion, and avoidable problems for everyone involved.

Don’t let the establishment convince you otherwise.

The Woke Mob Isn’t Going to Like This

As we speak, the powers that be are already discrediting these findings from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.

They’re saying it’s not true, calling the trait estimates into question, and grasping at straws.

Pathetic!

Here’s the irony, though: these are the same people who’ve presented “the science” as infallible. For over half a decade now, they’ve told us to “trust the experts.”

Though when the experts in question reveal inconvenient truths, suddenly science shouldn’t be taken at face value?

Despite the woke mob’s claims to the contrary, certain truths are undeniable.

Men and women are different. Men and women have different roles in society.

The deep state doesn’t want us to believe it. They want to confuse us, making us more vulnerable to their control and other hidden agendas.

Don’t let them win. Don’t let them turn America upside down or confuse us about the natural order.