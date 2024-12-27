Across America, the quality of education is sinking faster than the Titanic. An increasing number of kids are struggling to learn essential skills, despite spending seven to eight hours a day in school classrooms.

The national literacy crisis truly puts a spotlight on how much modern day education has failed our children over the years. Right now, it’s estimated that only 50% of the adult population can read at a level above sixth grade.

This is alarming, yet it begs to question… What have our young people been taught in schools within the past 20 years? Moreover, what quality of teachers have students been entrusted to, given the staggeringly low literacy rates?

As it turns out, a new development reveals that both the quantity and quality of teachers in education have significantly fallen.

Warehousing Your Kids and Collecting Easy Tax Money

In recent years, we’ve all heard about the teacher shortage threatening education in America. However, this shortage has been in the making for quite some time. Since the 1950s, the amount of teachers holding jobs in education has dwindled from over 70% down to just 50% as of 2010.

What’s made up for the deficit since then? Apparently, not much. Though Americans who remain familiar with modern day education have reported an increase in administrative jobs and other filler roles that aren’t doing kids any good.

Others have speculated that with the rise of artificial intelligence, fewer and fewer teachers will hold employment in the education sphere.

Meanwhile, the teachers unions and other bureaucrats are happy to keep your kids in public classrooms, pass them along to the next grade every year (despite low test scores), and collect your tax dollars in the process.

Both young people - and parents across the country - are being taken for a ride.

Only a Minority of Teachers Are Looking Out For Your Kids

Unfortunately, issues with education extend far beyond a decline in teachers holding education jobs. To date, many of the existing teachers are the ones imposing critical race theory and other woke agendas on students.

Educators who’ve gone this route also don’t have much tolerance for parents who dare to give pushback. We’ve seen this time and time again, with mothers and fathers being demonized, all for opposing DEI in lesson plans.

In 2024, good teachers who truly care about the education and welfare of students are few and far in between. Tragically, this is reflected by the deterioration of academia and the rising indoctrination of the country’s youth.

Viable Paths For Recourse

There was a time when most Americans trusted the education system to do right by our kids. All things considered, this is no longer a luxury we can afford. However, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

Across the nation, growing numbers of parents from all backgrounds and political affiliations are starting to rally in favor of school choice. As public classrooms fail to teach kids even the most basic of literary skills, Americans are recognizing that a child’s educational prospects shouldn’t be limited to their zip code.

More parents have begun to embrace homeschooling, as well. Since academia members refuse to provide a high level of education, children are being gradually pulled from failing public schools.

Mothers and fathers nationwide have found reliable homeschooling counselors and other resources to assist with the transition. This not only strengthens the parental-child bond during the latter’s most formative years, but it also ensures they’re equipped to go into the real world and thrive when the time comes.

Traditional Education is on Its Way Out

Given the information before us, America shouldn’t expect the education sector to make any major improvements. In the years ahead, it’s very likely that the amount of teachers with education jobs will fall far beyond 50%, perhaps even into the single digits.

What’s happened with our nation’s academia was years in the making. Parents repeatedly spoke out, offered solutions, and pleaded with educators to see reason. Each and every time, the so-called academic experts refused, insisting that they knew best.

At this point, it’s time to see the writing on the wall. Education is going to have to get a lot worse before it gets better. This is apparent not just at the K-12 level, but also in the higher learning sphere.

Within the past ten years, there’s been a notable decline in college enrollments. Amid campuses becoming overrun with woke professors and violent political riots, young people are assessing their options after high school. Some are learning trades, starting their own businesses, or taking up apprenticeships, rather than signing up for massive student loan debt.

Given the current trajectory, traditional education will be its own undoing. Parents, students, and young people are running away from it in droves. As the demand for academia declines, even more teachers will have to leave the industry and seek jobs elsewhere.

Tragic as this may be, the arrogant elites who acted as the sole arbiters of education unironically managed to dig their own graves.