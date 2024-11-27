For years, we the people have known that big pharma can’t be trusted. At every turn, they’ve deceived the American people, putting their bottom line above public health. This truly came to a head during COVID when millions of patriots were bribed, coerced, and threatened into taking experimental, ineffective shots.

Since then, new intel has come to light that big pharma was well aware of what they were doing. Moreover, the COVID virus itself was overblown and exaggerated, all for the express purpose of getting these rushed vaccines into people’s arms. The more vaccinations (and boosters), the more money the medical industry makes.

While we’re well aware of just how far big pharma will go to make a buck, this story gets even more sickening. Breaking developments now reveal that NBC News has been covertly doing the pharmaceutical industry’s dirty work for quite some time.

This is Worse Than Anyone Imagined

On Substack, The Vigilant Fox called out NBC News for sharing a phony image of a measles-ridden baby. This was done with the express purpose of promoting measles vaccines for Merck, a key sponsor of the mainstream media outlet.

How do we know the image is fake? Well, its carbon copy was discovered on Dreamstime, only the baby in question didn’t have any measles. This means that NBC News lifted the aforementioned image, photoshopped measles onto the baby, and then passed it off as legitimate to Americans.

Even since the story broke, NBC News has not issued an apology. There’s been no explanation for why this outlet is resorting to photoshopped images as a means of promoting vaccines. Nevertheless, the elites continue to demonize anyone who distrusts the media.

You truly can’t make this up.

That’s Not All They’re Lying About

Believe it or not, the lies of the mainstream media and big pharma go far beyond a photoshopped image. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been caught in some lies of its own.

To date, the CDC alleges that one in every 1,000 measles cases results in death. However, the organization’s real data shows that one in every 8,000 measles cases kills people. Why would the CDC lie about this? The answer is simple and it all boils down to money. This agency would happily poison Americans with unneeded, unsafe vaccines if it would make them an extra dollar.

These industries have been lying to us for years. While they accuse everyday Americans of being “conspiracy theorists” and spreading “misinformation,” the lies from NBC News, the CDC, and other bad actors remain on full display.

What Else Haven’t We Been Told?

If the government is willing to lie about a baby with measles and the measles death rate, what else have they deceived us on? Unfortunately, none of these organizations can be trusted with the health and safety of Americans. To date, they’re working hand in hand with one another, prioritizing profit over the nation’s best interests.

The Vigilant Fox is one of many great resources for patriots to rely upon in these uncertain times. Now, more than ever, it’s imperative for Americans to be mindful of where our news is coming from. We can’t simply turn on the television and count on reporters to be honest. We’ve seen these people are more concerned with promoting agendas that make their sponsors happy.

Sadly, everyday folks are suffering in the process. Barring substantial changes, NBC News and other similar media outlets are going to keep lying to us. They’re counting on Americans being too fearful or tired to fight back. They’re also banking on character assassinations and gaslighting to quiet anyone who would otherwise be asking important questions.

Big Pharma Isn’t Going to Let Up

Thanks to alternative media outlets, we’re learning more and more about the troublesome agendas of the mainstream. However, that doesn’t mean big pharma is going to let up. After the success they’ve had with conning Americans and profiting from our fear, they have zero intention of making any changes.

Now is the time to keep standing up and asking questions. Informed consent is imperative ahead of any medical procedure, whether it’s the measles vaccine, COVID booster shots, or something else entirely.

Sadly, the mainstream media has waged an all out war on informed consent by spreading false data and lying to the public. Now is the time to do your own research, double check the information you’re receiving, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

In the years to come, alternative media will continue to provide a safe haven for patriots seeking real answers. As mainstream news outlets like NBC sense this, they’re launching attacks against outlets like The Vigilant Fox. However, this only serves to raise awareness and inform more Americans about where they can find real news as opposed to fake news.

Remember, there are more of us patriots than there are of corrupt organizations and government bureaucrats.